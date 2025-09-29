Government targets 10% rental tax rate, streamlined property charges

Landlords and tenants may soon breathe easier if government approves fresh proposals to reform how Rental Income Tax and Property Rates are levied under the Income Tax Act and Property Rates Act.

The reforms, expected in the upcoming Income Tax Bill and Budget Call Circulars by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, aim to eliminate double taxation, improve compliance, and attract more investment into the housing sector.

Mr Yasin Sandaula, the Assistant Commissioner for Urban Inspection at the Ministry of Local Government, described the reforms as a win-win for both property owners and government.

“These changes promise fairer taxation, stronger housing development, and better services in towns and cities, in line with the country’s 10-Fold Growth Strategy,” Mr Sandaula said.

Among the key proposals are reducing the tax rate for individuals from 12 percent to 10 percent, allowing companies to deduct up to 75 percent of their expenses, and formally recognizing property rates paid to Local Councils and interest on construction loans or mortgages as tax-deductible.

“This would make it easier for developers to build new rental units and help address Uganda’s 2.4 million housing deficit,” he added.

For years, landlords have complained of double taxation, paying Rental Income Tax to the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Property Rates to Local Governments, on top of other charges such as VAT, stamp duty, Capital Gains Tax, and ground rent. In some cases, the combined tax burden has risen to nearly 50 percent of rental earnings, costs that are often passed on to tenants.

Uganda first introduced Rental Income Tax in 2011 to broaden the tax base and capture the fast-growing real estate sector. The initial rate was 20 percent, before being cut to 12 percent in 2016 after lobbying from landlords and developers.

On Property Rates, the new proposals seek to standardize the rateable value at 5 percent across all Local Governments, limit exemptions, and expand the tax base to cover vacant land and industrial property. Local Councils would also be empowered to enforce compliance by temporarily sealing off properties whose owners refuse to pay.

According to the Ministry of Local Government, the reforms were developed after consultations with stakeholders and agencies, with a focus on easing the tax burden, modernizing collection systems, and creating a more attractive investment climate.

“The proposals call for a centralized property evaluation database, digitized notices and billing, and specialized Property Rates Units within Local Governments staffed with trained personnel,” Mr Sandaula explained.

Currently, fewer than 40 percent of landlords are compliant, with many under-declaring income or avoiding registration altogether. This has left Local Councils reliant on central government transfers.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s housing deficit continues to grow, with many urban residents forced into poorly planned settlements due to limited private sector investment. Experts warn that the existing tax regime discourages investment in affordable rental housing, where demand is highest.

Mr Isaac Arinaitwe from the Local Government said that if fully implemented, the reforms could see the effective tax rate on companies fall from nearly 46 percent to about 27 percent over the next five years.

“While government may initially lose an estimated Shs46 billion, the expectation is that compliance will improve, more landlords will be brought into the tax net, and Local Governments will raise more revenue locally instead of relying almost entirely on central government transfers,” he said.