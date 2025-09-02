Government to cancel 400 ghost titles on Bulindo land, says Mayanja

The State Minister for Lands, Mr Sam Mayanja, has said the government is going to cancel about “400 ghost land titles” fraudulently issued to unsuspecting buyers of plots of land in Bulindo, Wakiso District.

This declaration follows the release of the findings of the one-year investigations by the Ministry of Lands into the land wrangle, which had caused loss of property, destruction and insecurity in the area.

“I was here (in Bulindo) slightly over a year ago, there was bloodletting here, law and order was breaking down,” the minister recounted in an interview after meeting the affected residents last week.

“I came here with the security group led by the Resident District Commissioner and a team from State House, and we demanded that everything be halted until we come up with this report.”

“The report shows that the actual matter in contention, plot 24, is intact, but the overlapping plots, which are not on record, have been created with titles which are ghost titles. In short, over 200 acres have been ballooned to over 700 acres,” he revealed.

The investigations also found that land has been fraudulently “extended, a land bonanza created which doesn’t exist.”

“So we now have over 400 titles which are ghost titles. Those titles must now be cleansed from the record,” the minister said.

“And they can no longer return because of the improvement in our land information system. It is now digitalised, so you can not duplicate it. So this will not occur again.”

The findings in the report have been submitted to Brig Henry Ishoke, head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit. “He is going to follow up on the recommendations there.

Who is responsible for the creation of ghost titles? Who is responsible at the Ministry of Lands? So we are going to go after the actual culprits, aiders and abettors,” the minister further explained.

“We shall also go after those who started selling air titles to make sure they face the law of the land,” he added.

Asked about the fate of occupants who were evicted and lost property because of the wrangles, the minister said: “The cardinal principle of land ownership is occupancy. Everybody occupying this land is entitled, protected by the law.”

Kira mayor

However, the Kira Municipality Mayor, Mr Julius Mutebi, said the occupants of the land are fearing to return to the land. “We are partly happy but also not very happy because those people who destroyed properties are still sitting on those properties; that was under General Kayanja’s era,” he said.

“Those people are still sitting there, meaning these affected people (residents) don’t have access to their land to be able to use it. But we are partly happy that all affected residents have been given liberty to sit and occupy their pieces of land, whether it is Ekibanda or Mailo Land with titles,” he added.

Background

The dispute allegedly originated from the actions of the late Jafas Mukiibi Wagumbuluzi, who was found to have irregularly subdivided and sold large portions of land that originally belonged to his family.

The transactions, which were made without due process, resulted in the creation of multiple conflicting land claims in the area, with residents, who were issued with valid land titles, now finding themselves in a complex and uncertain position.