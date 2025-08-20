Government unveils repair plans for roads affected by floods

The government has launched a nationwide road renovation campaign to restore roads damaged by the ongoing floods.

The move follows recent heavy rainfall in different parts of Uganda that left a trail of destruction on several major and feeder roads.

Addressing journalists in Kampala on August 20, 2025, Mr Musa Ecweru, the State Minister of Works and Transport (MoWT), said the campaign seeks to restore infrastructure, prevent further losses, and ensure public safety.

He appealed to all road users to cooperate with maintenance teams and observe precautionary signs installed for public safety.

Mr Ecweru said the ministry would prioritize national roads to guarantee uninterrupted connectivity and smooth traffic flow, adding that government had already dispatched Shs250 million to each district.

He urged district officials to use the funds effectively to ensure quick repairs.

“We urge districts to effectively use the fund to restore most of the damaged roads swiftly; these interventions are only possible when the water levels have subsided. In the case of landslides, our teams are prepared to restore connectivity as soon as possible by clearing the affected sections,” Mr Ecweru said.

He revealed that government would first focus on the following national roads: Kampala–Jinja, Mbarara–Ishaka, Ntungamu–Rukungiri, Arua–Nebi, Mityana–Mubende, Mubende–Kyenjojo, Kikorongo–Mpondwe, Gulu–Atiak, Buduuda Ring Road, Kuumi–Serere–Kagwara, and Mororoto–Kotido, among others.

Earlier this week, heavy rains paralysed transport and destroyed property worth billions. In the Elgon sub-region, the Bududa–Bunamubi Road was cut off at Tumbu Village in Bukigai Town Council after River Manafwa burst its banks.

In a tragic incident, 20-year-old Edrine Namadala was swept away by floods while trying to rescue children trapped in a neighbouring home when Rivers Nalugugu and Wasekese overflowed.

On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, in Bukedea District, only eight out of 340 pupils and one teacher from Tajar Primary School in Kamutur Sub-county turned up for Term Two examinations due to flooding.

Mr Ecweru warned people living in high-risk flood-prone areas to vacate to avoid fatal accidents. He also cautioned taxi and boda boda drivers against driving through flooded areas, saying it endangered passengers.

“Road users are urged to avoid crossing flooded or cut-off sections. Driving or walking through flooded areas is not advisable, as it is difficult to determine the depth and strength of water, which can result in loss of property or death,” he said.

He added: “We shall make immediate interventions where needed. We request travelers to be patient as we work on safety measures with the Uganda police. Our technical team guided that in areas where roads are flooded, we have to wait for the flooding to cool before construction starts.”

Resettlement plans

Mr Davis Mwenyi, commissioner at the Ministry of Disaster and Preparedness, said government was finalising plans to provide housing and food to people displaced by floods in Bududa and other regions.

“We are in the resettlement plans for the people who were affected by floods, mostly in Eastern and Northern Uganda. We encourage people to avoid the disaster-prone areas because we would rather lose property than lose people,” Mr Mwenyi said.

Other flood-affected roads

According to MoWT, more than 40 roads have been affected.

In Bugisu Sub-region, Namunsi–Sironko Road, Gundu Bridge on Buyaga–Buluganya Road, and TsuTsu Bridge on Bubulo–Bududa Road were destroyed.

In the Rwenzori Sub-region, Rwimi–Mubuku–Kasese, Kisinga–Kyarumba–Kabirizi, and Nchwera–Rwenhama Roads were affected.

In Central Uganda, the Kisule–Nakaseke–Kapeeka and Kyapa–Kasensero Roads remain flooded.

Northern Uganda recorded more extensive damage, including Lomunga–Bidibidi–Kochi Road (washout), Dzaipi–Tete–Nimule and Kilak–Patongo–Adilang Roads (flooded), Moyo–Obongi, Acholibur–Puranga, Orom–Locomo–Karenga, Muntu–Amere, Aduku–Nambieso, Akia–Olilim, Kadilani–Atura–Aber–Atapara, Apala–Adwari, and Katine–Ochero Roads.

In Western Uganda, the Kabale–Kisoro–Bunagana, Butobere–Muyumbu–Rwamucucu (collapsed pavement), Kayantorogo–Butogota (slippery), Katojo–Kihihi (washouts), Kyambura–Kashaka (washed out), Kityaza–Bugango–Murema (collapsing pavement), Isingiro–Ntantamukye (slippery), Kyegegwa–Hapuuyo–Kibale (washed out), Kakara–Rwebisengo, Kibuku–Nyabushozi (slippery), Kyankwanzi–Bukwiri, Isunga–Bugwara–Kikwaya, and Katulikire–Mutunda Roads were reported damaged.

In the North-eastern region, roads such as Kotido–Kanawat–Abim, Kanawat–Koputh–Kaabong (slippery), Matany–Lokopo–Turtuko, Amudat–Looro–Lokitanyala (flooded), Lokapel–Nabilatuk, Amuria–Obalanga–Alito, Karita–Alakas–Amudat (washed out), and Nabilatuk–Angatun were also affected.