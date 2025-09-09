Government unveils Shs6.3b blood bank in Soroti to end Teso shortages

Government has officially launched a long-awaited regional blood bank in Teso Sub-region to address persistent blood shortages in health facilities.

The Shs6.3 billion facility, situated along Soroti-Amuria road, was commissioned by Vice President, Retired Maj Jessica Alupo. It will function as a collection, storage, and distribution centre for blood across the region.

Dr Dorothy Kyeyune, the Executive Director of Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS), said the blood bank—constructed under the Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfer Program (UgIFT), will serve ten districts.

She explained that the new facility will greatly improve service delivery since Soroti can now collect and distribute blood locally to health facilities in Kalaki, Ngora, Kaberamaido, Kumi, Serere, Katakwi, Amuria, and Bukedea.

Ms Kyeyune added that the blood bank, with capacity to collect up to 2,000 units of blood, will ease shortages that previously forced hospitals to rely on Mbale.

"We are grateful that all the blood is now in Teso. It can now collect, process and store 2000 units of blood unlike in the past when it could collect only 900 units of blood, used to drive for distances to get blood and can now serve a total of 26 accredited health facilities," Ms Kyeyune said.

She emphasized that the facility will improve timely access to safe blood, reduce maternal and child mortality, and save lives during surgical operations. She also credited the milestone to partnerships with Uganda Red Cross, Rotary Club, Lions Club and other partners.

Engineer George Otim, the Commissioner of Health and Infrastructure Services, said government would continue lobbying for further improvements to the facility.

He explained that the blood bank was built following public outcry over shortages in Teso, at a cost of Shs6.3 billion, including high-tech equipment with a ten-year warranty. According to him, Soroti now joins Hoima and Arua, bringing the total number of regional blood banks in Uganda to ten.

Vice President Alupo said the new blood bank would help reverse the negative consequences of shortages and inaccessibility.

She reiterated government’s commitment to bringing services closer to communities, while urging the public to embrace voluntary blood donation and warning health workers against selling blood illegally.

“Our presence here today is to reaffirm that the lives of the people and all Ugandans matter and the blood through this facility must be free and fair," Ms Alupo said.

She added that government serves people irrespective of political affiliation or background, urging the people of Teso to rally behind the NRM government.