Government urges farmers on quality produce

The government through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) has advised farmers to improve the quality of their produce in order for them to compete in local and international markets.

“As government, we are paying much attention to production and productivity where we have given out a number of farm inputs including seeds and even mechanization, but we are now focusing on adding value and processing. Therefore, we are now reaching out to villages to educate farmers on how to handle their produce while still on farm and also after harvest to reduce aflatoxins.”

This was said by the MAAIF Permanent Secretary Maj Gen David Kasura Kyomukama while addressing a delegation from Tanzania People’s Defence Forces at the Ministry’s head offices in Entebbe. The group is in Uganda on a study tour to benchmark Uganda's agricultural farming, especially on food security.

He added that there’s a market for all our products produced by Ugandan farmers, however, they have to improve the quality of all products produced.

“64 per cent of Ugandans engage in agriculture but unfortunately, only 24 per cent is produced for the GDP of our country, and this is due to poor harvest handling which has to be improved,” Maj Gen Kyomukama said.

“Our farmers have to make sure that in case you grow maize, make sure it’s stored well not on the bare floor, if it’s milk, don’t add in water, if they are eggs, store them well so that by the time they reach the market, they compete with other products from different countries,” he added.

According to the delegation led by Brig Gen Sylvester D Ghuliku, Uganda was selected as a regional study centre for combating regional food threats.

“Besides military training, we engage in farming, therefore, we wanted to know how Uganda handles the emerging food security, how food is harvested and stored so that we can apply what we have gathered when we go back home,” he said.