Government urges Turkish investors to expand into agriculture, ICT, tourism

The government of Uganda has urged Turkish investors to diversify their investments into agriculture, tourism, mining, and information and communication technology (ICT), citing Uganda’s favorable climate, fertile soils, and stable environment as a prime destination for trade.

The Third Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rukia Nakadama, said Uganda offers some of the best investment opportunities in Africa and encouraged Turkish businesses to partner with Ugandans to expand economic activity.

“The government of Uganda offers the best investment environment opportunities in Africa, and I want to encourage as many investors as possible from different fields of trade in Turkey to come to Uganda, partner with Ugandans, so that we do more business,” Ms Nakadama said.

She added: “Uganda is the most peaceful country in Africa with the strongest security and defense systems to protect any form of investment. The government of Uganda offers tax holidays and sometimes land depending on the type and size of investment.”

However, Ms Nakadama stressed the importance of value addition, saying Uganda should focus on exporting finished products rather than raw materials.

She made the remarks at the launch of a new Kafkas Limited outlet for Dr Mattress and Beko appliance brands at Arena Mall, Nsambya, in Kampala on August 16.

She noted that the expansion of Turkish businesses in Uganda reflects growing trade relations and a shared vision between the two countries. She also highlighted Uganda’s high unemployment rate, urging the company to create more jobs locally.

“We know, for instance, that Dr Mattress directly employs more than 700 people in Kenya and around 40 people in Uganda. We shall give you our full support to open up more shops so that you can increase the number of Ugandan employees from 40 to over 1,000 people,” Ms Nakadama said.

The Turkish Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Fatih Mehemet, congratulated Kafkas Limited for expanding into Uganda and said the move demonstrates strong confidence in the country’s economy and people.

He noted that Turkish brands are contributing directly to Uganda’s economy through job creation, improved consumer choice, and increased tax revenue. He also encouraged the companies to consider setting up production facilities locally.

“The Turkish Embassy in Kampala will support you and ease bureaucratic processes with the help of relevant Ugandan authorities. With a win-win approach, we shall support them for more employment and more revenue to bring prosperity to our peoples,” he added.

Ambassador Mehemet further commended President Museveni for strengthening bilateral ties with Turkey and promoting economic cooperation. He also urged Ugandans to avoid practices that discourage foreign entrepreneurs and investors.

Mr Murat Kafkas, the managing director of Kafkas Limited, said the company’s decision to expand to Uganda demonstrates their confidence in the country’s economy.

“Our decision to invest in Uganda was not just a business move, but the result of our deep belief in the culture, the people, and the potential we have brought together. Today, nearly a quarter of our employees are local, which is a very good sign for us because we believe in local talent, local power, and shared progress,” Mr Kafkas said.



