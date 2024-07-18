Government will not compensate people evicted from wetlands-Nema

National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has said government will not compensate people evicted from wetlands because they are "disturbing the peace" of the environment.

“A schedule will be made to hear their petitions in order to conclude their appeals. It's only then that a final decision will be taken on whether they will be evicted or not. But this is not going to be uniform decision. Government will not compensate people who are disturbing the peace of the wetlands,” Mr William Lubuulwa, Nema's senior public relations officer told Monitor.

But on July 18, police were deployed at Nema offices in Kampala to calm down hundreds of wetland eviction affected persons in the ongoing Kampala metropolitan. The people were protesting Nema's actions.

People accused of encroaching and degrading Lubigi wetland had on June 2 petitioned Nema seeking a review of the restoration order issued to them by the authority. The appeal against the eviction orders was set for hearing on Thursday, July 18, at 2:00 pm at Nema House Boardroom.

However, the meeting flopped when a large number of complainants turned up for the hearing.

“These residents are from Nabweru South and a few villages surrounding that [area]. They had come to Nema seeking to speak to us but they were very many, more than the needed number,” he told Monitor.

“So, due to the numbers, it was agreed (with the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago) that smaller numbers of petitioners with similar issues will be heard one at a time to enable proper evaluation of their grounds for the petition,” he added.

Some complainants claim they have just received the eviction notice from Nema and their property are yet to be demolished while those whose property were demolished are seeking compensation.

Mr Lubuulwa said there will be "no compensation for those disturbing the peace of the wetlands."

Mr Isaac Ssali, one of the leaders from Nansana –the area affected by the eviction drive, told this publication that they came in large numbers because people want to be heard as a group.

“People are very calm and ready to be heard. Nema has agreed to hear our petition individually, but as leaders, we are protesting against that. Some people fear being heard individually. Let Nema start hearing from us as a group so that people don’t say that the other ate, [was bribed],” he said.

In response to the intense pressure at the Nema premises, an immediate confidential meeting involving Dr Akankwasah Barirega, Nema Executive Director, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and other city officials was held to strategise a possible solution amidst victims’ frustrations.

After the meeting, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, confirmed that the meeting led to an arrangement of resurveying the premises and confirming the list of victims who never appended signatures through respective local councils with the help of legal officers. He said this will be completed through the exercise starting on July 19 in Nabweru South and Kawaala.

“There are two petitions, that of Kawaala II and Nabweru South where restoration orders containing the number of victims where some appended signatures and others did not and we agreed that they should be given a chance of hearing,” he added.

He further explained that the details would confirm those who were given notices and those who were not according to the petitions submitted earlier and have a final list by July 24.

“It is after this process that we shall hold a meeting again for a formal hearing, addressing each village individually on dates to be communicated and we are unsure how long it will take to be accomplished but rather an estimate of three to four weeks. That will be phase two after that the procession of names,” Mr Lukwago said.

He told the complainants to make ready for presentation their land titles and agreements.

“You should be aware of the dates on which you settled in the premises especially those that settled before the existence of the NEMA law in 1995,” he told the victims.

He further stated that the residents of Lubigi who await compensation ought to present the appropriate documents as they can be required.

“For the case of Nansana, the problem is that most of you never petitioned but for those that did you should present them to us. If you don’t, that is a long process now and we can only help you through COSASE because you did not petition and you were already evicted and if it fails there the last resort will be courts of law,” he said.

Victims speak

Mr Enock Mulinda, the Chairperson of Nansana West 2A Zone, on the other hand said not all property in teh demolished areas were illegal.

“I raised the concern [but] they went on to demolish the houses of the people in Nansana 2A zone but when I told him, he was like “why did they demolish the houses yet you wrote to us?" So, he has requested us to bring the documents right here so that they can review and see what we they can do about it. So I am so happy about it. We are seeking compensation because the way they did whatever they did, was not in [line with] the laws,” he added.

Ms Daisy Nantume, a resident of Kawaala explains that Nema officials marked warning signals on their houses. She said that in response, their village chairperson wrote to the Lord Mayor who in turn wrote to “Nema requesting for a meeting with the residents on June 7 which it dodged.”

Mr Nelson Roberts Kyaligonza, said: “I'm requesting other people in the government to come and hear people's cries. People are crying. People have lost a lot of things. They removed people's graves, you know. People are suffering. People have nothing to eat.”