Governor who like tea was full value while hot

Bank of Uganda governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile (centre) chats with then-mayor John Sebaana Kizito (right) and former governor of Bank of Uganda Leo Kibirango (left) at a party in Kampala on February 26, 2002. Photo / Eddie Chicco

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • A member of Kampala Club, the economist was until recently known to enjoy his whisky. Regardless, he held several key positions in the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. He served as Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury before taking over at central bank.

Last March, a frail-looking Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile was sneaked into Parliament to face the House’s vetting committee chaired by then Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga.

