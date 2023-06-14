Govt-aided schools in Busia haven’t conducted lessons in 3 weeks 

The 13 government-aided schools in Busia District haven’t conducted lessons since May 29 when the Second Term commenced.

The schools, with about 10,000 learners, have been affected by an ongoing teachers’ strike.

Teachers in both secondary and tertiary institutions last week declared a sit-down strike over nonpayment of their salaries.

Busia District has 365 teachers across 13 government-aided secondary schools and two tertiary institutions on the government payroll. However, the majority of them are demanding salaries for between two and three months, while others are claiming arrears stretching as far as February.

At Masaba College, all the 22 teachers on the government payroll are not conducting lessons. Less than 10 teachers, paid by the parents teachers association (PTA), are attending to the 772 learners.

Kenneth Samanya, a student, says he has attended one lesson in three weeks.

“Since the term started, we have only had one lesson which was taught by a teacher who is not on the government payroll. Otherwise, we come to school to eat mangoes and return home after lunch,” Samanya said at the weekend.

Stephen Ojambo, another student, said they spend the entire day chatting and loitering on the school compound before returning home in the afternoon.

Mr Stephen Ojambo, the school deputy head teacher, said all teachers on the government payroll have vowed to return to class after clearance of their arrears.

As a result, he said for the whole of last week, the administration sent students home after lunch.

At Lumino High School and Bukalikha Secondary School, at least 1,500 learners have hardly had lessons in the last two weeks.

Trevor Munyoli, a Senior Six science student at Lumino High School and his colleagues have formed a group to carry out self-instruction, including carrying out physics practicals on electronics in the laboratory.

“We were told that our teachers have not been paid their salaries for over two months and since the beginning of the term we have not had any lessons,” Munyoli said.

Bernard Wangira, his colleague, says whereas students are teaching their peers, they are finding difficulty in consulting their teachers who reportedly sign in the arrival book and then sit under trees or in the staff room.

“They tell us that they can’t offer any help because the government has not paid their salaries,” Wangira said.

Mitchel Oundo, a Senior Three student at the same school, says they have only had one lesson in mathematics since the term started.

Mr Lawrence Wanyama, a teacher of sciences at Lumino High School, said: “To be sincere, since the start of this term, I have not gone to class; why should I be teaching other people’s children when my own are at home?”

Mr Kennedy Ojambo, another teacher, said he is pondering of leaving the profession for other income generating activities.

There are concerns that the strike may negatively impact on the learners’ performance, according to Mr John Masasa, the director of studies at Bukalikha Secondary School.

Mr Stephen Ojambo, the deputy Head teacher at Masaba College, fears the candidates will not perform well in the final examinations.

Mr Nasser Mukiibi, the Busia chief administrative officer (CAO), however, said delays in salary payment were caused by the policy seeking to enhance salaries for science teachers.

“When salaries for science teachers were enhanced, we suffered huge wage shortfalls for other secondary school and tertiary teachers,” Mr Mukiibi said.

He, however, hopes that the arrears will be paid by end of this m