Govt aims at global partnerships to enhance tourism

In a significant stride towards advancing tourism initiatives, government has vowed to foster stronger global partnerships, the presidency and the Ugandan mission in Denmark have said, as both countries look to enhance sector in the East African country.

Speaking to Monitor following last week’s diplomatic meeting in the Danish capital Copenhagen, senior presidential advisor on diaspora affairs Abbey Walusimbi said the “partnerships are in a quest to amplify Uganda's image on the global stage.”

According to Ambassador Walusimbi, joint efforts between the President's Office and the Embassy in Denmark, alongside travel and tour agencies plus Uganda Airlines, will heavily contribute to Uganda's economic growth.

“This will help attract more investment opportunities in the country- resulting in the creation of more employment opportunities to the people,” noted the Ugandan diplomat, who has since 2020 sought to improve Uganda’s tourism sector.

On December 9, Walusimbi held talks in Copenhagen with Uganda’s ambassador to Denmark, Margaret M. Otteskov. The meeting was also attended by development partners led by Danish Bravo Tours company chief executive officer Bo Poulsen.

Otteskov “emphasized the pivotal role they play, as a primary contact for Ugandans living and working in Nordic countries, in fields of business, trade, investment, tourism, culture and education exchange programs, innovation, among others.”

"We need government assistance to reach out to the Ugandan diaspora community, who have lost touch with their country," she added, before noting that “the close relationship between Denmark and Kampala is an added advantage in marketing Uganda as a desirable destination.”

Link World Tours International director Nathan Ariho appealed to both governments to consider implementing visa waivers, which could greatly increase travel between both countries.

L-R: Ugandan envoy Simon Ajiku, Danish firm Bravo Tours chief executive officer Bo Poulsen, Uganda's ambassador to Denmark Margaret Otteskov, senior presidential advisor on diaspora affairs (Ambassador) Abbey Walusimbi and Nathan Ariho pose for a photo after a meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark on December 9, 2023. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Currently, there’s an ongoing football tournament of Noldic countries that the Ugandan Embassy in Denmark is using to tout the African country as a tourism hub.

"There is need of regular seminars and conventions where information regarding immigration issues, investment opportunities, and incentives are shared with the Diaspora and well-wishers,"Otteskov highlighed.

Bo Poulsen, who recently concluded a visit to various touristic destinations in Uganda, revealed that Kazinga Channel was voted the best destination by journalists and all the 14 major Nordic tour operators.

Ambassador Walusimbi promised to support the formation of a tag team aimed at maximizing the immense opportunities within Uganda's tourism and hospitality sectors.

"The tag team intends to bolster ties and urge more tourists to visit Uganda," he told this publication on Saturday.

Meantime, ambassador Walusimbi has pledged to notify relevant authorities to renovate the dilapidated structures of the Ugandan embassy in Denmark.

FYI