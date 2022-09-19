Govt allocates more funds to boost education

The State Minister for Finance-in-charge of General Duties, Mr Henry Musasizi, who also doubles as the Rubanda East Member of Parliament (MP), has reiterated that government has allocated an additional Shs806 billion under the Ministry of Education and Sports to cater for key infrastructure development between the financial years 2019 /2020 and 2023/2024.

The developments include construction of 259 seed secondary schools fully equipped with ICT and science laboratories, construction of structures in 21 technical schools and polytechnics, rehabilitation of dilapidated infrastructure in government secondary schools and support of the development of Teachers Effectiveness and Learner Achievements (TeLA) system and the e-inspection system.

Speaking last Friday at the groundbreaking function of Ruhija Secondary Seed School in Ruhija Town Council, Kitojo Ward, Katoma Village, Rubanda District, the minister said government has programmed Shs370.2 billion for the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in the newly constructed seed schools.

“We are committed to better teachers’ remuneration in order to register efficient service delivery in schools across the country, which is why a total of Shs1.6b has been programmed towards lifting the capitation grants in between FY 2019/20 to FY2023/2024,” Mr Musasizi said.

The minister said the capital allocation has increased from Shs8,000 in FY 2018/2019 to Shs17,000 in the FY 2021/2022 and the plan is to increase it to Shs24,150 by the end of FY 2023/2024 and secondary schools’ per capita grant has increased from Shs45,000 to Shs175,000 per year.

The Rubanda District Education officer, Mr Francis Serununi, applauded Mr Musasizi and government for fulfilling the government policy of construction of one seed school per sub-county.

He, however, requested the government to consider Annex Schools in the district for grant aiding.

Mr Serununi said the district needs two government technical schools, one per constituency, to help in skilling the youth and absorb Senior Four leavers .

The district chairperson, Mr Stephen Kasyaba, said the project would reduce the burden of travelling long distances, reduce the dropout rate, as well as create employment and market for agricultural produce.

Mr Kasyaba appealed to government to build more schools in the hard-to-reach areas.

He also requested the leaders to mobilise the community to bring learners to school.

Mr Peter Nkurunungi, the director of Geses Uganda Limited, a construction company contracted to build Ruhija Secondary Seed School, assured leaders of quality work within the stipulated 18 months.

Minister Musasizi said the government would support education in all sub-regions.