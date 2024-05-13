Govt allocates Shs4.4b for Buruuli palace, office construction

The mood among a section of Buruuli cultural leadership and subjects is jovial, with several expressing relief after a confirmation from key government officials about the Shs4.4b allocation for the palace and office premises construction.

The Buruuli Chiefdom Prime Minister, Mr Samuel Kasirye, on Tuesday last week, said the government’s decision to fund the construction process for the palace and office premises is a great step in strengthening the cultural status of the people of Buruuli.

“We have had about the different pledges made to the different cultural institutions that have already been fulfilled. The earlier fundraising functions for the palace construction had failed to yield the targeted funds for the works,” he said.

Budyebo County Member of Parliament Bernard Sekyanzi Kirya said the government allocation of funds for the palace construction was a big step in strengthening the different development initiatives for the people of Nakasongola District.

“The people of Buruuli have been questioning the government’s commitment in helping the people of Buruuli to strengthen their culture and development initiatives championed by the cultural leaders. The allocation of Shs4.4b for Buruuli palace construction is a big boost,” he told the Nakasongola District Council session last Monday.

In December last year, as the Buruuli cultural leader Isabaruli Mwogezi Butamanya celebrated his 19th coronation anniversary, several of the leaders including the Members of Parliament accused government of sidelining key pledges made to the people of Buruuli while fulfilling pledges made to other cultural institutions in the country.

Nakasongola County MP Noah Mutebi Wanzala questioned the snail speed at which the government was handling issues relating to the people of Nakasongola District, particularly the Buruuli cultural institution.

“We are still waiting for the operationalisation of some of the clauses in the 2013 agreement signed between the Kabaka of Buganda and President Museveni. We have a big land problem that has not been addressed. We also need to be supported like the other cultural institutions receiving support,” he said.

Nakasongola District Council Speaker Rogers Sande Bwanga said the government pledge will help cement the relationship between the government and the people of Buruuli who urgently wait for the implementation of the city status promised by the central government.

“The people of Nakasongola have for long felt sidelined in some of the government programmes. When we finally see the government commitment for the palace construction, mobilisation for the other government projects will be easy,” he said.

In December last year, when the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi, represented President Museveni at the 19th coronation anniversary of the Isabaruli Mwogezi Butamanya, she pledged support for the different development initiatives, including the palace construction.

“In our budget framework paper, we had included the construction of two palaces but we shall have to adjust and include Buruuli for the financial year 2024/2025. We have also provided for Shs60m monthly allocation for the cultural institutions,” she said.

This publication has learnt that the Buruuli cultural institution had earlier in 2023 received Shs300 million from the central government for purposes of constructing the palace. The Buruuli Chiefdom Prime Minister, Mr Samuel Kasirye, said: “We received Shs300m last year and was used in the first phase of the construction process at the main block.”