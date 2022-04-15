Govt allocates Shs800b for war-affected victims

The government has earmarked $250 million (about Shs878 billion) for the redevelopment of war-affected communities in northern Uganda.

The intervention funded by the World Bank and the government of Uganda under the fourth phase of Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (Nusaf4) will commence in July. The objective of the five-year project is to improve household income.

The State minister for Northern Uganda, Ms Grace Kwiyucwiny, confirmed the development.

She said Cabinet had already approved funding for Nusaf4 to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, which has impoverished locals in the north.

“As I speak, there is still more poverty in northern Uganda than the rest of the country, and during this Covid- 19 period, the poverty prevalence has actually gone higher; the reason the government and his Excellency the President accepted that there should be Nusaf4,” Ms Kwiyucwiny said during the commissioning of Agali Seed Secondary School in Agali Sub-county, Lira District on Tuesday.

She said not all people that suffered the harm during the two-decade insurgency in northern Uganda benefited from the previous Nusaf programme.

“So, this time, we have to double our efforts. The poor households should have three meals a day, access good housing, and send their children to school…,” Ms Kwiyucwiny said.

The minister further explained that the Parish Development Model (PDM), which is the government’s latest intervention on poverty reduction, will supplement Nusaf4 to bring services closer to locals.

“For the next four financial years starting 2023 to 2026, each parish is going to get Shs400 million over the next four years under PDM,” she said.

The mayor of Lira City Council, Mr Sam Atul, said the PDM will catapult the country into the middle income status.