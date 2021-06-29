Govt approves use of Covidex to treat viral infections

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

National Drug Authority (NDA) has approved the use of Covidex, a local herbal medicine as a supporting treatment for viral infections, including Covid-19.

Addressing journalists at media centre in Kampala Tuesday, the NDA executive director, Mr David Nahamya said after various assessment and inspection of the factory manufacturing the herbal medicine, they have approved its use to support treatment of viral infections.

"After engagements, the innovators have removed unsubstantiated claims that the product treats and prevents Covid-19 and revised it to supportive treatment in management of viral infections. NDA has granted Covidex an approval based on initial assessment, published literature and safety studies conducted by the innovator," Mr Nahamya announced.

The product has been formulated from herbal plants that have been traditionally used to alleviate symptoms of several diseases.

However, Mr Nahamya stressed that the medicine does not cure Covid-19 but it can supplement the medicine being used by medics to treat Covid-19 patients.

The drug authority says it will continue to monitor the safety of Covidex through its post-market surveillance activities.

"We call upon the public to immediately report any side effects from the use of this product to our toll free line 0800101999,"Mr Nahamya added.

The drug, made by Mbarara University scientists led by Prof Patrick Ogwang, had generated debate over its efficacy in treating the dreaded Covid-19.

But to further support the efficacy of the drug for other uses, NDA has advised the manufacturer to conduct random controlled clinical trials which are the highest level of evidence to ascertain any claims of treatment.

NDA had on June 14, asked the manufacturer of the drug to cease sales citing safety concerns because the medicine had not yet been approved.

However, Daily Monitor has also learnt that the drug, which users claim to be “very effective” against Covid-19 symptoms such as flu, is being ferried to different parts of the country as demand soars.

There is still no proven cure for Covid-19 and all medicines (herbal and pharmaceutical) should be given equal chance, according to the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda.



