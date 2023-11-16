Govt asked to declare funds returned to consolidated pool

A section of stakeholders from the Teso Sub-region have called for a clear policy to compel the government to start declaring funds that are returned to the central government.

The matter was raised during the assessment report on the zero tolerance to corruption policy, 2019 conducted by the Ministry of Ethics for the sub-region in Soroti District on Tuesday. The Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity, Ms Rose Akello, graced the meeting.

Mr Nelson Elungant, the Kumi District chairperson, said whenever the unused funds are returned to the government coffers, they are not declared or accounted for in the next budgeting circle, raising fears that there could be officials who misappropriate them.

Mr Elungant claimed the Ministry of Finance usually sends money for the fourth quarter towards the end of the financial year after which they complicate the cashless approval system so that the funds are not used.



“Although the government talks about zero corruption, there is a level of syndicated corruption among people handling matters of finances, which should be addressed,” he said, noting that such acts had frustrated decentralisation efforts.

Ms Dinah Onyait, the monitoring and evaluation officer at Teso Anti-corruption Coalition, said they have had instances where district officials bribe the handlers manning the electronic finance transfer systems and other cashless payment systems for the government to access the funds.