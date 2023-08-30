Govt asked to increase mental health budget by 5%

Mental health practitioners have called upon the government to increase the budget allocated to tackling mental health to help support the mental health cause.

Health workers have variously complained of persistent low funding for mental health care.

“Mental health isn’t given priority as there’s no budget allocated to mental health. We can’t undertake awareness programs, and also teach more health workers on how to deal with mental health patients. Mental health currently takes up just less than 1 percent of the total budget allocated to the Ministry of Health. We, therefore, ask the government to at least increase the budget to 5 percent,” said Dr Hafsa Lukwata, the Acting Assistant Commissioner of Mental Health and Substance Abuse at the Ministry of Health.

She made the remarks during celebrations for the 22nd Anniversary of the Serenity Center at the facility’s home at Kabulamuliro in Bwebajja, Wakiso District on Sunday, August 27.

Dr Lukwata added that Mental illness is a big challenge in the country.

“According to statistics from Butabika Hospital, 24.7 percent of last year’s admissions were due to substance use. Out of those, 44 percent were due to alcohol, 25 percent were due to cannabis and 2.5 percent were due to cycle active substances like Khat, which is a big number of our young people. Everyone should get involved in fighting the cause,” she said.

Dr David Basangwa, Butabika Hospital’s former Executive Director said that drug abuse continues to grow in the world.

“Globally, over 288 million people use drugs every year, which is scary. Over 38 million people are on treatment so that means a lot of people are suffering," he said.

He added that; "In Uganda, the Government is doing a lot of work in relation to prevention programs but the challenge remains. While we encourage people to go for treatment and care, unfortunately for every 20 people that require treatment, only one is able to access it, so what happens to the remaining 19! We need to devise strategies to increase health care because treatment must be available, accessible and affordable.”

Dr Basangwa added that available data for mental health in Uganda indicate that access to mental health treatment is worse for the ladies.

"More men seek care as the ladies keep shying away. We must find special ways of helping them. The statistics also indicate that the majority of people accessing hospital care are young people less than 35 years. We must find ways of helping them so that when they experience problems, they can be helped,” he said.

He noted that treatment is offered at different levels and Serenity Center’s services have been targeting the severely sick and those that require in-patient care. The facility is now embracing other services in order to increase care for those who are not severely ill.

The Executive Director of Serenity Center, Mr Emmanuel Mubangizi said, “the center has an out-patient facility, which will offer non-residential general mental health care services and a male isolation facility to serve as an observatory for any contagious illnesses.”

Serenity Center is a pioneer, catholic founded not-for-profit treatment and rehabilitation facility for individuals and communities struggling with alcohol/substance use disorders and general mental health issues guided by the gospel values. The centre provides an inclusive holistic (biopsychosocial-spiritual) approach to treatment that is non-discriminatory towards religion, race and gender.

Wakiso LC5 Chairperson, Mr Matia Lwanga Bwanika appealed to the Pope’s Representative in Uganda, Archbishop Luigi Bianco, to seek support from different stakeholders/well wishers to get more funds to continue providing the services.

“The drugs used are very expensive and few people can afford them. People out there have relatives suffering from mental illness but have no money,” he said.

The function was attended by the Pope’s Representative in Uganda, Archbishop Luigi Bianco, local leaders, clients and former clients, among others.