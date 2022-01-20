Govt asks communities to decongest classes

Primary One class of Oseera Primary School, Kumi District. PHOTO/SIMON PETER EMWAMU 

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

Government has asked communities to get involved in finding solutions to the congestion in classrooms.
The Kumi District inspector of schools, Ms Sarah Adongo, on Tuesday said there is limited funding from government and schools together with communities should look for other alternatives such as shifting learners to churches and  constructing makeshift structures  for learners.
Ms Adongo revealed that Oseera Primary School is not among the schools meant to benefit from government support this financial year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.