Govt asks communities to decongest classes

Government has asked communities to get involved in finding solutions to the congestion in classrooms.

The Kumi District inspector of schools, Ms Sarah Adongo, on Tuesday said there is limited funding from government and schools together with communities should look for other alternatives such as shifting learners to churches and constructing makeshift structures for learners.

Ms Adongo revealed that Oseera Primary School is not among the schools meant to benefit from government support this financial year.

“There is no need to sugarcoat the current situation in schools. The picture seen in Oseera Primary School in Ongino Sub-county is pretty much the same picture elsewhere. Schools are overwhelmed by big numbers of learners who have been out of school for the last two years,” she said.

Oseera Primary School has registered 605 pupils in Primary One and Two.

She added that the district has a budget for one classroom block every financial year.

“It is good that you and the media have taken concern about it,” the inspector of schools said.

Ms Anna Ajere, a Primary One teacher at Oseera Primary School, told Daily Monitor that 300 pupils have been registered in Primary One alone.