Govt asks pharma distributors to make drugs locally to boost Uganda’s economy

Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has challenged giant drug distributors to consider manufacturing pharmaceutical products locally, to create jobs and raise revenue for Uganda.

Speaking at the 25th anniversary of Rene Industries Limited in Kampala on November, 19, Dr Aceng explained that “Uganda needs more industries to minimize expenditure on imports.”

“We believe in competition not monopoly. We need more companies to join the in industry, create jobs for our people, pay taxes and minimize expenditure on imports,” Dr Aceng said.

Available records indicate that Uganda spends over Shs1.3 trillion every year on importing medical and pharmaceutical products and President Museveni has growingly encouraged the establishment of bio companies in the country.

Meanwhile, Dr Aceng commended the founders of Rene industries for progressing from mere pharmaceutical distributors to becoming a manufacturing industry.

“They started as a retail pharmacy and later upgraded to wholesale. At that time, I was running a clinic in Lira and this is where I used to buy pharmaceutical products. They are now into manufacturing and we have not had issues with their formulation and efficacy,” the minister noted.

She pledged government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for the private sector, through strengthening legislation, investing in infrastructure and fostering partnership that is growth driven.

Rishi Vadodaria, who together with his wife, Dr Meera Vadodaria founded Rene Industries in 1998 to produce essential medicines, said “the early years were not easy but the government’s initiative of Buy Uganda, Build Uganda (Bubu) has now created market for about 120 of their products.”

According to Rishi Rene currently holds 20 per cent of the pharmaceuticals market share in Uganda, and it aims to grow by an average of 15 to 20 per cent yearly.