Govt assures investors of decent investment climate

The investors met with the state minister for Cooperatives, Fredrick Ngobi Gume at Speke Resort Hotel on November 12. PHOTO/MOSES NDHAYE 

By  Moses Ndhaye

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The investors are opting to venture into the timber industry and will specifically be based in Kasese District.

The state minister for Cooperatives, Fredrick Ngobi Gume, has assured Hungarian investors that Uganda is a safe and secure country to invest in.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.