Govt auctions three securities to finance fiscal operations

To raise funds for public expenditure, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has said the government auctioned three securities from the domestic market to raise Shs1.087 trillion.

According to the Ministry's monthly performance report for July 2023, Shs561.62 billion was from Treasury Bills while Shs526.28 billion was from Treasury Bonds.

“Of the amount raised, securities worth Shs335.29 billion were issued for the refinancing of maturing debt whilst Shs752.60 billion went towards financing other items in the government budget,” the report reads in part.

Often, due to a budget deficit, the government issues instrument securities (either treasury bills or treasury bonds) through the Central Bank to raise the needed funds from the domestic markets.

The Ministry of Finance said there was a general decline in the annualised yields (Interest Rates) on Treasury Bills in July.

“Whereas the yields on the 91-day Treasury Bill remained constant at 9.8 per cent, yields for the 182-day and 364-day tenors fell from 11.7 per cent and 12.3 per cent in June 2023 to 11 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively. The decline in yields for these instruments was largely due to increased demand for government securities during that period,” the report further reads.

The Ministry of Finance said all auctions for Treasury Bills were oversubscribed, with the average bid-to-cover ratio being recorded at 3.09 in July 2023.

Yields on Treasury Bonds

The Ministry of Finance said in July, the government issued two Treasury bond instruments with tenors of 3 years and 20 years.