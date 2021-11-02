Govt backs mandatory vaccination for visitors

Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka said there is need for a balance between one’s rights and the safety of others. 

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Vaccination. About 3.27 million out of the 8 million doses of vaccines the country received, have been administered so far.

Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka has supported authorities in government institutions that are implementing no-access policy for all staff and visitors who are not vaccinated against Covid-19.

