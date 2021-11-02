Govt backs mandatory vaccination for visitors

Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka has supported authorities in government institutions that are implementing no-access policy for all staff and visitors who are not vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Every person has the right to protect themselves and the people around them, and leaders in those [government] institutions have a duty to protect their workers. To get the services [in government offices], you don’t have to go there. If you are not vaccinated, don’t go there. You can send an email and those who cannot access Internet can use post office, write letters,” he told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Mr Kiwanuka was commenting on the action by National Drug Authority (NDA), Parliament, Ministry of Health and the National Medical Stores to bar unvaccinated people from accessing their premises, a move which is causing public uproar.

NDA said in a statement yesterday that “effective November 15, NDA will require all persons who seek to access its offices to present evidence of vaccination against Covid-19.”

NDA said the other alternative is to present negative PCR result for Covid-19 test done at least within 72 hours. A Covid-19 test costs around Shs250,000 and a worker may need to take the tests twice for the five working days. “This measure is aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19,” NDA said in the statement.

Mr Kiryowa, when asked yesterday whether such measures should be implemented at a time when many people have not been able to access vaccines because of the scarcity in the past months, said “there is need for a balance” between one’s rights and the safety of others.

The Ministry of Health has been prioritising teachers, health workers, security officers and the elderly in the vaccination drive which was launched in March. This means majority of Ugandans who were not targeted or told by government to come for vaccination are now being ordered to present proof of vaccination.

The country launched nationwide vaccination in March, but shortage of vaccines coupled with negativity reinforced by concerns over there safety, greatly affected the turn up of priority groups for the jabs.

The Opposition Chief Whip, Mr John Baptist Nambeshe, was reported by this newspaper yesterday to have said the decision to force MPs to take Covid-19 jabs as a requirement to access Parliament may attract legal action.