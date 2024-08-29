Govt battles extortion and ghost beneficiaries in PDM program

The government is grappling with significant challenges in curbing irregularities within the Parish Development Model (PDM), a multi-billion shilling initiative aimed at lifting 17.5 million Ugandans out of poverty.

The program has been marred by corruption, extortion, ghost members, and bribery, prompting President Museveni to direct the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHAU), led by Brig. Gen Henry Isoke, to investigate these issues across the country.

Ms Mariam Natasha, the spokesperson for SHAU, revealed that several officials have been arrested and charged over PDM-related corruption since 2022. "So far, about 35 suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with PDM funds, and we are still investigating more cases," she said.

In Ngora District, for instance, officials including Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Lawrence Wadada, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Charles Elungant Kejju, and others were arrested for allegedly misappropriating UGX 242 million meant for PDM SACCOs. Despite Mr Wadada's claim that the matter has been resolved and that the SACCOs received their funds, the investigation continues.

In Gulu City, Commercial Officer Nickson Komakech Atemo was charged with providing false information about training sessions for town agents and PDM leaders, for which he had already received funds. Meanwhile, in Jinja City, Ms. Stella Nakayima Atwoti, Secretary of Buwekula PDM SACCO, was arrested for allegedly extorting money from elderly and vulnerable beneficiaries. Similar cases have been reported in Arua City, Sironko, Lira City, Namutumba, Mukono, Luwero, Isingiro, and Kapchorwa.

The Inspectorate of Government (IGG) is also investigating 26 cases related to PDM and three related to the Emyooga program. According to Ms Munira Ali, IGG spokesperson, preliminary investigations have revealed fund diversions by officers, extortion from beneficiaries, overpayments, and mismatches in beneficiary details.

Local residents, such as Mr Joseph Chemutai from Kween District, have expressed frustration, alleging that officials demand bribes before registering beneficiaries. Elgon County MP Gerald Nangoli highlighted issues with the electronic payment system, Wendi, noting that over ten parishes are stuck with more than UGX 90 million on the platform due to operational challenges.

Tororo Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Albert Amula, reported that four individuals had been arrested for extorting money from beneficiaries and cautioned others against such practices.