Govt blamed for failing to protect environment

Environment activists have blamed the rampant disasters across the country on the government’s failure to save the country's protected areas.

Under their umbrella body, the National Association of Environmental Professionals (NAPE), the conservationists demanded that the government cancels licences and leasehold developers with investments in wetlands and natural forests without fear or favour.

Mr Frank Muramuzi, the Executive Director of NAPE blamed the collapse of Katonga River Bridge on issuing licences and permits to rice growers and sand miners which weakened the fragile ecosystem.

"There is no commitment by the government because they licenced sand mining in areas like Lwera and rice growing and whenever it rains, the natural filters are weakened thereby affecting the fragile land," he said.

Mr Muramuzi asked the government not to celebrate the forthcoming World Environment Day on June 5, but instead invest in looking for solutions to the current environmental crisis.

"We demand that the government to put an effective plan to wipe out the already available plastics in the country and provide incentives for collection and disposal of the already available plastic bags in the country," he said.

Mr Muramuzi also asked the government to provide incentives on options for energy like solar and biogas.

Ms Juanita Babirye, the head of programmes at Girls for Climate Action said that there is a need for the government to strengthen institutions to operate if the country is to succeed in saving the environment.