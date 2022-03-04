Govt blames school fires on lack of permits for occupancy

A dormitory at Sempeera Memorial Primary School in Kassanda District. Many schools across the country do not follow the fire safety and security rules. PHOTO/BARBRA NALWEYISO

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Dr Denis Mugimba, said investigations indicate that the majority of the affected schools are privately owned and lack occupational permits.

The Ministry of Education has attributed the recent fire outbreaks in schools to lack of occupational permits, especially among private schools, across the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.