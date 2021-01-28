Govt blocks varsity reopening

By Patience Ahimbisibwe More by this Author

Government yesterday ordered universities and other tertiary institutions to halt physical reopening for classes for the next three months as they study the Covid-19 pandemic. However, they directed that they can continue with online studies.

But Daily Monitor understands that the Ministry of Education top management yesterday recommended that all education institutions reopen to all learners, a decision that will be discussed in an inter-ministerial meeting chaired by Education minister Janet Museveni today.

On January 21, National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) executive director, Prof Mary Okwakol, directed institutions not to reopen for non-finalist classes until a decision of government on the matter is communicated.

Six days later, she wrote to vice chancellors and principals, noting that they had received communication from Ms Museveni, advising that they continue studies online without physical meeting as they establish a solution to coronavirus.

“The NCHE is in receipt of a communication from the First Lady and Minister of Education informing us that based on the advice from the Presidential Scientific Advisory Committee, the President has guided that all higher education institutions should continue studying online using the ODel, system for at least another three months. This is so to enable government find a lasting solution,” Prof Okwakol wrote on January 27.

ODel is an acronym for Open Distance E-learning, a system institutions of higher learning adopted last year when they partially reopened to final year students following their closure in March after coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

Various universities had already sent out a communication to their respective students inviting them to report for another semester.

For instance, Makerere University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, yesterday said he had sent out a tentative programme to their first-year students to report this weekend but warned this was subject to government approval.

Following yesterday’s NCHE communication, Prof Nawangwe said they will only receive finalists on February 6 and conduct online orientation for first-year students while continuing students will have their studies online.

At Kyambogo University, the students were expected to report on February 11, which has now been halted.

At Busitema University, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Paul Waako, said they had requested government to clear them to have first-year students report physically for orientation on Covid-19 standard operating procedures and be able to conduct practical sessions and examinations for their final year students who studied last semester.

“We have not yet done our examinations. We shall be patient. We hope we shall be guided soon because 80 per cent of our courses are practical. We put in a request to have our practicals face-to-face and be able to do our exams,” Prof Waako said.

Dr Jane Egau, the director for Higher, Technical, Vocational Education and Training, said they have an inter-ministerial meeting today which will guide on the next course of action on reopening.

She appealed to stakeholders to wait for the President who will make a pronouncement after their deliberation.

Challenges

Institution leaders said some of their students lacked devices to enable them study online, and complained of high Internet costs.

Prof Barnabas Nawangwe of Makerere said they will negotiate with telecom companies to see if they can provide Internet to their students at no cost like last semester, adding that if this is not successful, the university will meet the costs.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com