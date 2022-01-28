Govt, boda boda leadership develop measures to regulate industry

Boda Boda riders under their umbrella body, Boda Boda Industry Uganda, which brings together over 60 boda-boda associations across the country have called on the government to strike a balance in regulating the industry just as it does with the other transport sector players.

The call was made by their administrator general, Mr Ibrahim Ssekajja, while briefing the media on progress of talks with government to streamline and regulate the industry.

This follows the announcement by the President Museveni that all boda-boda operators would remain operating with a 7pm curfew despite full reopening of other sectors of the economy.

“There has been a series of engagement meetings between the boda-boda industry stakeholders and government agencies including KCCA, the Ministry of Security, the Ministry of Local government, and the Ministry of Works and Transport in a bid to organize their operations in the city,” Mr Ssekajja said.

Mr Ssekajja said that during the series of meetings that they have had, six key issues were agreed upon and these would be implemented in the next six months. These include mobilization and sensitization of the boda-boda riders in the city and massive registration of the cyclists.

Other measures agreed upon were; visiting and gazetting their stages of operation, reviewing the apex body governing the association, no group or association is authorized to sell reflector jackets for all riders and no group or association is authorized to sell stage positions to riders.

Mr Ssekajja also said they had been promised that the curfew restrictions on boda bodas would be reviewed soon.

According to him, all riders in this six month grace period are required to buy reflector jackets made by KCCA which has a bar code behind and connected to NIRA data so that if one scans it the rider’s details from NIRA will be availed on their smart phone.