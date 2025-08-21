Govt boosts police force with record recruitment

A fresh intake of 10,000 probationer police constables (PPCs) has reported to training schools across the country, in what government says is a major step towards increasing the national police force to 64,000 officers.

This is the largest single recruitment of constables in Uganda’s history. Unlike in previous years where training was centralized, the current intake has been distributed to three training schools — Kabalye in Masindi, Olilim in Katakwi, and Ikafe in Yumbe — to ease congestion.

If all trainees complete the course successfully, Uganda’s policing ratio will improve from one officer for every 833 citizens to one for every 703. This still falls short of the United Nations-recommended standard of one officer per 500 civilians.

Police Accounting Officer Aggrey Wunyi confirmed the development.

“Yes, 10,000 PPCs reported a few days ago to the police schools. They are the ones that passed the interviews,” he told Daily Monitor.

The recruitment, which started on March 10, 2025, involved a rigorous interview process before successful candidates were shortlisted. Mr Wunyi said those admitted will undergo additional scrutiny during training.

“It is our standard procedure to ensure every recruit meets government requirements. For example, the training is so intense that it poses health risks to people with underlying conditions. Such cases are discontinued from the course for their own safety,” he explained.

At the start of training, recruits undergo medical examinations to rule out those with heart disease, sight problems, HIV, or other conditions deemed risky during the physically demanding program. Pregnant women are also not allowed to continue. Cases of forged academic documents or mismatched names are typically uncovered during this stage as well.

The expansion of the police force follows President Museveni’s directive for full implementation of the sub-county policing model, aimed at curbing crime in rural areas. Under the plan, each sub-county is to be allocated 18 officers and four motorcycle squads, with two squads on standby for emergency response.

Museveni has argued that high crime rates in rural areas — including theft of agricultural produce — have discouraged farmers from engaging in production, hence the urgent need for more officers on the ground.

However, police leadership recently told Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs that lack of manpower and resources had hampered effective implementation of the model. The fresh recruitment is expected to ease this gap once the constables complete training.



