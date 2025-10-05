Govt calls for inclusive innovation to improve WASH services

The State Minister for Environment, Ms Beatrice Anywar, has urged civil society organisations and development partners working in Uganda’s Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector to adopt innovation and enhance coordination with the government to improve service delivery and reach underserved communities.

Speaking at the 15th Annual WASH Civil Society Organisations Forum, held in Kampala from October 2–3, under the theme “WASH Innovations for Sustainable Development,” Ms Anywar said the sector can only achieve universal access through inclusive, locally driven innovations and strong partnerships among all stakeholders.

“Innovation must be the engine that drives our WASH systems; we need new ideas and approaches that are practical, affordable, and sustainable — but we must also coordinate and account for every effort to ensure no Ugandan is left behind,” she explained.

The Minister emphasised that innovation must go hand in hand with transparency and adherence to government policy, warning NGOs against acting outside the law.

“Transparency, coordination, and accountability are not optional; All NGOs must align their work with national frameworks and operate within district coordination systems,” she said.

While encouraging partners to invest in innovative technologies and community-led solutions, the Minister also cautioned NGOs against charging user fees for water services without government approval, saying the practice is illegal under the Water Act.

“The Water Act only permits tariffs approved by the Minister in consultation with local governments and communities. No one else has that mandate,” she stressed.

Ms Yunia Musaazi, the Executive Director of the Uganda Water and Sanitation NGO Network (UWASNET), welcomed the Minister’s call and reaffirmed civil society’s commitment to innovation and accountability.

“We support government’s position and agree that innovation is central to achieving universal WASH access, but innovation must be local, people-centred, and inclusive,” she said.

She said Uganda’s WASH sector still faces significant gaps, with over 10,000 villages, 5,000 schools, and nearly 2,000 health facilities lacking access to clean water and sanitation.

“We cannot fill those gaps by doing business as usual,” she added. “Innovation must go beyond technology — it must include new ways of engaging communities, managing resources, and coordinating our work.”

Ms Musaazi noted that while NGOs contribute over UGX 100 billion annually to WASH services, fragmented implementation remains a major challenge.

“We need to strengthen coordination — from the national to district level — so that every shilling and every intervention counts,” she said. “Our goal is shared: to make safe water, sanitation, and hygiene accessible to all Ugandans.”

She also called for increased investment in innovation financing and support for youth and women-led enterprises that are already developing low-cost, climate-resilient WASH solutions.

Dr Katja Yvonne Kerschbaumer, the Head of the Austrian Embassy in Uganda, said innovation in WASH must be driven by the needs and dignity of communities.

“Innovation in WASH isn’t only about technology,” she said. “It’s about restoring dignity, saving time, and giving people ownership of their future. Uganda’s youth and women innovators are already leading the way — they must be empowered further.”

Dr. Kerschbaumer reaffirmed Austria’s commitment to supporting Uganda’s WASH sector through capacity building, knowledge exchange, and targeted investment in innovation.

“When we invest in innovation, we invest in health, education, and livelihoods,” she said.

According to the Ministry of Water and Environment, Uganda’s safe water coverage currently stands at 72% in rural areas and 79% in urban areas, while sanitation coverage is 79.9% in rural and 91% in urban settings. However, sewerage coverage remains low, averaging only 18% in most towns.

Ms Anywar noted that poor sanitation and inadequate hygiene continue to cost Uganda heavily, with losses estimated at over UGX 389 billion annually due to preventable diseases and lost productivity.

“Investing in WASH is not a luxury,” she said. “It’s an economic imperative.”

The event concluded with Rotary Districts 9213 & 9214 signing an MOU with UWASNET to strengthen partnerships for safe water and sanitation for all.

District Governor Geoffrey Martin Kitakule said: “Water is our business. As Rotarians, one of our core areas of focus is water and sanitation, because without it, peace, dignity, and opportunity cannot thrive; Together, with partners and communities, we are starting a new journey with the WASH project to make safe water and sanitation a reality for all.”



