Govt calls for innovation to improve agricultural productivity

The Ugandan government has called for increased research-driven innovations in agriculture to tackle persistent food insecurity and improve productivity, officials said during national World Food Day celebrations.

Frank Tumwebaze, Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, urged farmers to adopt newly developed seed varieties from the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) to boost yields and enhance resilience.

“We want research that permeates into the gardens, research that is adapted and adopted. When you hear that NARO has released a new crop variety ready for planting, it means it has improved characteristics, whether in terms of maturity period, climate resilience, or nutritional value,” Tumwebaze said Thursday at the Rwebitaba Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (ZARDI) in Kabarole District.

He emphasized that research must now address food security, nutritional security, and environmental sustainability. The government has recruited agricultural extension workers to act as a bridge between research institutions and farmers.

“Reach out to the people, including smallholder farmers, because we need to understand the profile of our farming. Please, don’t let down the government,” Tumwebaze said.

NARO has recently launched new crop varieties, including NAROBAN 6 (banana), NAROPOT 7–10 (Irish potato), and Foxtail millet, designed to be fast-growing, high-yielding, and climate-resilient.

Bessong Willington, FAO Team Leader for the Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases, said around 1.7 million Ugandans face acute food insecurity, with nearly half of all women suffering from anemia.

He added that low productivity, high post-harvest losses, and land degradation remain major obstacles.

“There is an urgent need for continued partnerships and investment to build resilient agrifood systems,” Willington said, noting that small-scale irrigation facilities now help multiple households and boost productivity.

Dr Yona Baguma, NARO Director, said staffing shortages have hindered the agency’s impact. “Today, we have a gap of 446 staff, and with that gap, we are unable to deliver on expected targets. For us to connect meaningfully with agro-industrialization, we need increased capacity for seed development — including crop, livestock, and fisheries seed,” he reported.

Emmanuel Rutsimba, WFP head for southwestern Uganda, said the country faces domestic food security challenges despite hosting over 1.9 million refugees.

“Twenty-nine percent of children under five are stunted, and the average Ugandan consumes about 400 calories below the recommended daily requirement. These challenges demand sustainable, locally-driven solutions,” he observed.

The day was celebrated under the theme “Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future.” WFP plans to launch a new Country Strategic Plan (2026–2030) worth Shs 2.9 trillion to reach 2.7 million people through crisis response, resilience building, and systems strengthening.