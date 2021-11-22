Govt calls for stricter action to reduce car crash deaths

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala (left), with the French Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Jules-Armand Aniambossou, tour the Kajjansi Toll Plaza on Kampala-Entebbe Expressway on November 21. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • Work minister hopes they can meet the global target of reducing deaths before 2030.
  • 3,744: People who have died in vehicle accidents between 2018 and 2020 in the country according to police.

Works and Transport minister Gen Katumba Wamala believes there can be a sharp decline in crash deaths if all stakeholders play their role.

