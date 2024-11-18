Govt caps interest rate charged by money lenders to 2.8 per cent

The government has capped the interest rate on loans from the microfinance institutions and money lenders to 2.8 per cent per month and 33.6 per cent per annum following the passing of the Tier 4 Microfinance Institutions and Money Lenders Bill 2024.

Although the Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority was licensing the Tier 4 Microfinance Institutions and Money Lenders, it has not been in a position to cap the interest rate they charge their clients.

As such, these microfinance institutions and money lenders could come up with their own interest rates, which were too high, hence resulting in borrowers failing to pay and in the end, losing their properties.

However, the Legal Notice Supplement Number 9 states that in the exercise of the power conferred upon the Minister responsible for finance by section 809 (1) of the Tier 4 Microfinance Institutions and Money Lenders Act, and in consultation with the Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority. The notice was issued on November 8, 2024.