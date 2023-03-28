Govt car impounded over Jinja council debt

The official vehicle of the Jinja City Clerk has been impounded by court bailiffs and auctioneers over a Council debt owed to a woman, whose container restaurant was in 2016 confiscated by then Jinja Central Division, currently Jinja North City Division.

Ms Nulu Nankinga, a former politician who owned the business, said her “woes started in 2016 when one of her political opponents allegedly connived with Jinja City Council officials to confiscate her container with everything.”

She adds that when she tried to plead to reclaim the container, she was instead reportedly asked to pay Shs1.5m, but instead filed a civil suit against Jinja City Council in 2017.

A Court warrant seen by Monitor reads in part: “. . . the debtor is ordered by decree of this court passed on October 31, 2022 (in the above case) to pay the creditor the sum of Shs45m. Such an amount has not been paid and remains owing on the account of the said decree/order.”

The vehicle, a Toyota Everest, was during lunch hours on Monday impounded and driven to court by bailiffs, in whose custody it remained by the time of filing this story.

On Monday, Ms Nankinga said: “I am happy that today, Court in Jinja has ruled in my favour and subsequently impounded the Town Clerk’s vehicle to recover damages amounting to Shs45m. All I need is the money and without it, the court bailiffs will auction the car.”