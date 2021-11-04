Govt commissions 1,450 oxygen cylinders

Ministry of Health yesterday commissioned refrigerated trucks, boat ambulances and oxygen cylinders to support the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination campaign and prepare the country for a third wave.

The ministry revealed that $299,215 (Shs1b) was spent on procuring the trucks that will transport vaccines, but it didn’t give a breakdown on how much was spent on acquiring the two boat ambulances and 1,450 oxygen cylinders, oxygen plants and Covid-19 testing equipment it commissioned.

According to Health minster, Dr Jane Aceng, the equipment was procured using the Covid-19 grants from Global Fund.

“Procurements have been mostly conducted through the direct pool procurement mechanism in Geneva [Switzerland, where the Global Fund headquarters is], and a few in-country,” Minister Aceng said.

With the additional trucks, the number of trucks at National Medical Stores (NMS) has increased to 41, of which 19 are cold refrigerated for transporting vaccines. Uganda is still struggling with the cold chain system, a factor that has restricted use of Pfizer vaccines in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono. But NMS yesterday announced that they are increasing the number of districts that can use Pfizer.

Unlike AstraZeneca that can be stored in normal fridges at around 2-8 degrees centigrade, Pfizer requires very low storage temperatures (-70 degrees centigrade), to remain effective.

The limited distribution of Pfizer vaccines means people have fewer options thus affecting the vaccination rate.

Government has so far administered 3.2 million of the 8 million doses of vaccines it has acquired through donations and direct procurement.

The ministry also revealed that the oxygen cylinders will be distributed to “national and regional referral hospitals” and others will be installed in car and boat ambulances.

Dr Diana Atwine, the Ministry’s permanent secretary, said the Global Fund has also provided laboratory equipment for decentralising Covid-19 testing in the regional referral hospitals.

“Whatever you [Global Fund] has given us will be put to proper use. They will be taken care of to do the work they were procured for and will not be diverted to do something else,” she said.

She added: “The boats will be used to save lives, to save women. The boat has come in the time of Covid-19 but it will also be used to save people with other conditions that need emergency care.”

Ms Salome Atim from Uganda Country Coordinating Mechanism (UCCM), the body that oversees the use of Global Fund-supported programmes in the country, said their major focus has always been on HIV/Aids, malaria, and TB.

“Covid-19 is affecting service delivery and without tackling issues of Covid-19, other services will be affected,” she said.

The Ministry received $55,370,866 (Shs197b) in 2020 from Global Fund for Covid-19 response, according to information from the Ministry.