Govt commissions 1,450 oxygen cylinders

 Health minister, Dr Ruth Aceng (left)  and  the Global Fund board chairperson, Ms Salome Atim (right), flag off oxygen cylinders procured to support Covid-19 response at the ministry headquarters in Kampala  on November 3. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI 

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  •  According to Ministry of Health, the equipment was procured using the Covid-19 grants from Global Fund.

Ministry of Health yesterday commissioned refrigerated trucks, boat ambulances and oxygen cylinders to support the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination campaign and prepare the country for a third wave.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.