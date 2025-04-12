Govt commissions 398 health centres 

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja on Friday afternoon commissioned 398 health facilities, newly built or upgraded by the government through a World Bank funding.

The commissioned Health Center IIIs (HCIIIs) were constructed and equipped at Shs720 billion through Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfers Program Project for Uganda (UgIFT) and Uganda Maternal and Child Health Improvement Project (UMCHIP).

Speaking during the commissioning in Kikoma HCIII in Kyankwanzi, one of the newly constructed facilities, Ms Nabbanja appealed to locals to take advantage of the free services that the facilities will offer.

She also directed the health workers in facilities across the country to increase disease prevention campaigns through community outreaches to reduce government spending on medicines.

"I speak with confidence that the commissioning of these 398 HCIIIs will significantly impact the healthcare outcomes across our country. These facilities represent a transformative leap forward in our health care system. We are bringing quality and accessible care close to our communities," she said.

"These HCIIIs have modern equipment. Please take these health facilities as very important facilities. Here we have highly trained and qualified personnel. Make sure you deliver before a qualified midwife," she told mothers in the country.

The health centers also offer a range of health services such as laboratory tests and treatment for common diseases such as malaria, diabetes and hypertension.

Ms Janet Nakafeero, the head of Kikoma HCIII and the Kyankwanzi district officials appealed to the government to urgently address the problem of the lack of electricity and piped water which limits the efficiency and utilization of the facility.

Ms Nakafeero, a senior clinical officer, said since the facility started operating six months ago, close to 5000 patients have been handled with the National Medical Stores supplying drugs and other materials like laboratory reagents.

The facility has a general ward, laboratory, treatment unit and accommodation for health workers.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health, on the other hand said the new facilities would be essential in helping the country achieve its global and national goal of reducing preventable deaths such as those among mothers.

The plans started in the 2018/2019 financial year when Cabinet took a decision to improve maternal and child health indicators as the country moves towards the 2030 timeline. The country is still recording 189 deaths for every 100,000 deliveries which is very why compared to the target of reducing the deaths to at least 70 per 100,000 deliveries.

"So, this was one of the fundamental initiatives that was decided at that time. At that time, 331 facilities were approved for upgrade from HCII to HCIII," Dr Aceng explained.

However, along the way Government gave additional money by getting more from the World Bank. "So to date in total, 206 million US dollars (Shs762billion) has been used to upgrade these facilities, construct new ones and construct three blood banks. And you will be commissioning all of them today," Dr Aceng said.

"In total, we are looking at 454 health facilities. You are commissioning 398 because under UgIFT, we have only completed 317. UgIFT was supposed to do 373 and UMCHIP 81. So 373 plus 81 would give us 454. We have a balance of 56 still under construction. We are hopeful that by the end of this year they will all be done," she told the Prime Minister.

The facilities were supposed to be constructed within five years but district leaders, including the Auditor General's 2024 report, indicated that there have been delays in completing some of the construction works.



