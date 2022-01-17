Govt commissions 641Km roadworks in Acholi, Madi 

Local Government minister Raphael Magyezi (centre) prepares to launch the construction work on the roads in Omianyima Sub-county, Kitgum District, at the weekend. PHOTO/MARKO TAIBOT

By  Marko Taibot  &  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

What you need to know:

  • Programme for the Restoration of Livelihoods in the Northern Region (PRELNOR) is a seven -year-project worth $70.9m (about Shs250b). While IFAD contributes up to $50.2m (about Shs177b), the government injects $9.2m (about Shs32b) while the beneficiary districts jointly contribute $1.5m (about Shs5b).

The Ministry of Local Government has launched the construction of 641km community access roads in Acholi and Madi sub-regions at a cost of Shs55.6b in this financial year. 
The roads will be constructed in Agago, Amuru, Gulu, Lamwo, Kitgum, Nwoya, Omoro, Pader, and Adjumani districts.

