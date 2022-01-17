Govt commissions 641Km roadworks in Acholi, Madi 

The Ministry of Local Government has launched the construction of 641km community access roads in Acholi and Madi sub-regions at a cost of Shs55.6b in this financial year.

The roads will be constructed in Agago, Amuru, Gulu, Lamwo, Kitgum, Nwoya, Omoro, Pader, and Adjumani districts.

During the ground-breaking ceremony in Kitgum Municipality at the weekend, the Local Government minister, Mr Raphael Magyezi, said the project will be implemented under the Programme for the Restoration of Livelihoods in the Northern Region (PRELNOR).

“Roads are the arteries through which the economy pulses operate and by linking producers to the markets, students to school, and the sick to health facilities, roads are vital to the country’s development agenda,” Mr Magyezi said.

He warned contractors and technical officials against misappropriating the project funds.

Mr Magyezi also urged the beneficiaries to maximise the roads for their development.

“I urge our people in the region to make good use of these roads to improve their lives. Any contractor who does shoddy work will be brought to book. I appeal to the RDCs (Resident District Commissioners), LC5 chairpersons, and other elected leaders to closely monitor the works,” he said.

Mr Martin Jacan Gwokto, the Kitgum chief administrative officer, said only about 59.5km of the roads are ready for construction while 41km are still under procurement.

He said one of the longest roads Labora-Vietnam to Pawidi-Lagam Pii, which is 11.7km, Wang Kenya-Rukut Olaya in Orom Sub-county, and Akecha-Polo-Lamogi in Lagoro (12km) will cost Shs3b. Mr Magyezi also commissioned the recently completed 580km of roads built and rehabilitated at a total cost of Shs56b under the same project in northern Uganda.

Mr Magyezi commended the PRELNOR programme and IFAD (International Funds for Agricultural Development) for improving community access road networks, providing markets, and provision of agricultural extension services to rural communities in northern Uganda.

“I call upon the districts to ensure that the roads that we are commissioning today are maintained to ensure a continuous socio-economic benefit for the people in the region,” he added.

According to Mr Monica Akot, PRELNOR regional manager, the 580km roads were built and rehabilitated in nine districts, 100 parishes, 25 sub-counties, and 491 villages to enable increased incomes, food security, and reduced vulnerability among poor rural households.

“Despite the impressive progress made, more needs to be done to drive our socio-economic transformation agenda to the next level through the construction and refurbishment of more roads across the region, and PRELNOR addresses this,” Ms Akot said.

Ms Akot said under batch A of PRELNOR, a total of 64.3km of community access roads were constructed and rehabilitated in Lagoro, Omia Anyima, and Orom I sub-counties in Kitgum at Shs7.57 billion.