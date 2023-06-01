Govt commissions regional ICT innovation hub at Kabale University

The government on Thursday commissioned a Shs250 million regional Information Communication Technology (ICT) hub at Kabale University to strengthen local technological base and to assist local innovators to create, protect, own and manage their intellectual property rights.

The faculty of Computing, Library and information science of Kabale University wrote a proposal that was submitted to the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance on October 8, 2020 asking for funds to establish a regional ICT innovations hub that was approved on February 18, 2022, on condition that the university provides physical space for its establishment besides being responsible for its daily operations.

On June 15 last year Shs250m was released by the ICT ministry to kick start the project.

The dean faculty of computing, library and information studies at Kabale University, Prof Felix Businge, together with the Vice Chancellor, Prof Joy Kwesiga, and the council chairperson, Mr Adson Kakuru, lauded government for availing all the funds, noting that the hub has already benefited hundreds of learners.

“The hub is currently equipped with about 30 computers, commercial printers, internet access, binding machine, printing accessories, extension cables and cable ties among other modern furniture that include file cabinets, chairs and conference tables,” Prof Felix Businge said.

He added that over 200 learners from Kigezi and Ankole regions have already benefited from the specialized and innovative training offered at the ICT innovations regional hub facilitated by lecturers from Kabale University.

“The Ministry of ICT under the guidance of President Museveni, facilitated the construction of three regional ICT hubs in the country at Muni, Soroti and Kabale universities. It’s a pleasure to see Kabale University setting a pace for others in terms of innovations and ICT based projects,” said the Commissioner for Research and Development at the ICT ministry, Mr Silas Ngabirano, who represented the ICT and National Guidance minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, at the commissioning ceremony.

“I have appreciated the ICT projects and innovations presented by the students of Kabale University and it’s our prayer that our ministry continues to get such kinds of funds to support science and ICT innovations in the country,” Mr Ngabirano added.

Prof Kwesiga reiterated her earlier call of demanding for more land from Kabale District local government so that students can have enough space on which they can apply their innovation skills for the community to benefit.