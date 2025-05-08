Govt commits on ending Uganda’s prolonged energy poverty

The government has launched a new mobile and affordable solar kit to bridge the electricity access gap in rural Uganda, where millions still live without safe lighting or a way to charge essential devices.

Speaking at the launch of the Solar M7 kit in Kampala on May 8, State Minister for ICT Joyce Nabbosa said the intervention is aimed at ending the country’s prolonged energy poverty, which she described as a “poverty problem, a development problem, and a barrier to participating in the digital economy.”

“For far too long, many of our people especially women, children, and elders in remote villages have lived in darkness. Not by choice, but because they cannot afford the electricity that others take for granted,” Ms Nabbosa said.

The Solar M7 kit, developed by Ms Nabbosa alongside Mr Innocent Kawooya and Mr Henry Lutwama, is designed to be portable, affordable, and easy to use even without technical knowledge. The minister revealed that over 1,000 kits will be distributed free of charge to women in rural areas in the first phase, describing them as “the light of their communities.”

The kit’s rollout comes amid persistent challenges in access to clean energy across the country. According to the Ministry of Energy, access to electricity both on and off grid had risen to 60 percent by 2023, with urban areas enjoying more access than rural ones. A previous report by the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) showed that 1.7 million out of Uganda’s estimated 8 million households still lacked electricity.

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa last year unveiled Uganda’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP) at the COP28 summit in Dubai, pledging to move the majority of biomass-dependent households to cleaner renewable sources.

In 2022, the government also launched a Shs900b project to distribute one million Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders and burners, though the program has yet to be fully implemented.

Ms Nabbosa said her involvement in promoting solar access began with efforts to provide computers to rural schools, only to discover many of the pupils had no electricity at home. “This launch is just the beginning,” she said. “We are working to ensure that no Ugandan is left behind in the energy and digital revolutions.”



