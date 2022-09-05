Govt compensates bomb victims

Government has compensated 57 victims of 2021 bomb blasts in Kampala. The money was handed over by the State House Comptroller Jane Barekye at a ceremony held at the police headquarters in Naguru yesterday.

On October 23, 2021, an explosion at Digida pork joint in Komamboga, killed a waitress Emily Nyinaneza. This was followed by an explosion on a bus travelling to Ishaka on October 25, 2021 in which one person died.

On November 16, 2021, twin bomb blasts that were later claimed by the Islamic State group happened at CPS and Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala, killing three people.

Speaking at the event, the Director Crime Intelligence, Mr Christopher Damulira, who represented IGP Martins Okoth-Ochola, said they registered five deaths from the blasts.

Mr Damulira commended President Museveni for caring about Ugandans and the continued support to police.

“The President closely follows and guides our operations, especially those of countering terrorism and we appeal to Ugandans to cooperate with us in this long fight that we are in to defeat all forms of criminality in this country,” he said.

Ms Barekye said President Museveni condemns all forms of terrorism that have led to loss of lives of Ugandans and left many others incapacitated.

She said more than Shs1 billion was injected into the process. “We encouraged them to use this money to do small businesses, or even big businesses because we gave them money that we know can do anything if those people can put it to use,” Ms Barekye said.

One of the recipients, a police driver, who injured his legs and right arm during the blast at CPS, said those injured were given Shs10 million while those who lost loved ones were handed Shs20 million each. He said this is on top of free medical treatment.

When asked whether government will keep supporting these 57 families on top of the cash compensation, Ms Barekye advised the victims to take advantage of other government wealth creation programmes.

This is the second time government is compensating bomb victims.