Govt confiscates illegal gambling machines in Lira

The government on Tuesday seized dozens of unlicensed gambling machines in Lira City during an operation aimed at curbing the illegal activities.

The Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB), in collaboration with the Uganda Police Force, led the operation, which was dubbed Mashine Haramu, literally meaning “illegal machine.”

The operation, which commenced at around 5pm, targeted bars and hidden illegal gambling premises in Lira City. For many, the machines had been a financial drain, with operators allegedly cheating punters (players) out of their hard-earned cash.

“There is a way these people have set their slot machines, and on average, I waste Shs20,000 on these machines. Now that they are gone, I can start saving instead of throwing my money away,’’ Mr Quinto Omara, a resident, said.

The NLGRB’s crackdown on illegal gaming has been welcomed by many locals in Lira City.

“Each time I get some money, I feel like I should go and play the machine so that I get some profit, but at the end of the day, the money that should have helped you sort out some pressing needs is taken,” Mr Innocent Ayepa, a local, said, adding: “The machines favour the operators but not the players. Even when you win, they don’t want to pay you.”

Another local, Mr Emma Aryom, said: “I am not happy with the casino. It’s no longer a game of change instead the operators want to make profit each time you are playing. The government should ban it completely because they are preying on vulnerable people, especially youth, and it is contributing to financial instability.”

In Corner Kamdini and Teso Bar, alone, more than 30 machines were confiscated on Tuesday evening. The confiscated machines will be destroyed, and operators found guilty of running illegal gaming centres face fines or imprisonment under Section 67 of the Lotteries and Gaming Act, Cap 334. The NLGRB encourages the public to report suspicious gaming activities and promotes responsible gaming practices.

“As a government body, for us to be able to protect you as a punter or player, we need to ensure that you work with the right operator, with the right manufacturer or supplier of these gaming machines,” Ms Jackline Kamakune, the senior communications officer at NLGRB, said.

Role

NLGRB’s mandate is to protect the public from the adverse effects of gaming. Since September this year, more than 6,000 illegal gaming machines have been confiscated and more than 3,000 destroyed. Ms Kamakune explained that for every gaming operator, manufacturer or supplier allowed to operate, they have to be licensed. Also, the law mandates them to display their licences.

“So, if you are here, let’s say northern Uganda, western or wherever, you have to see that licence pinned somewhere on the walls near the counters. You will be able to know that this operator is licensed,” she said. “It will have our logo as the National Lottery and Gaming Regulatory Board and somewhere you will see a code that you will be able to scan and know that this operator is licensed,” he added.