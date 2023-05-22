Govt connects 14,000 locals to new Arua water system

The government has connected at least 14,000 residents of Ayivu Division, Arua City, to a newly installed water system.

The Ministry of Water and Environment through the Water and Sanitation Facility-North (WSDF-North) programme constructed the Odramacaku Rural Growth Centre (RGC) piped water supply and sanitation facilities.

The system has connected residents in five wards: Anzu, Kubo, Mbaraka, Anyara and Mite in Ayivu Division.

The Shs6.3 billion project, however, is expected to serve approximately 27,658 people by 2042.

The implementation of the project commenced on November 24, 2021 and by December 2022, the contractor – GAT Consult Limited – had completed all the components. The system has a lifespan of about 20 years.

Local leaders said for years, the community around this part of the West Nile Sub-region at the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border struggled to access safe and clean water.

Some had to travel long distances to fetch water, while others had to rely on expensive sources of water, such as buying from vendors.

The situation was worsened by frequent outbreaks of waterborne diseases, which affected both the community and health sector, according to Ayivu Division mayor Malon Avutia.

Ms Catherine Angwec, the WSDF-North branch manager, said the project was funded by the government of Uganda with support from the German government through KfW and Salzgitter (CES), as an international management consultant.

“This is a grant to the people of Uganda because of the goodwill of the people of West Nile hosting refugees. So, one of the objectives of the project was to improve the livelihood of the hosting community bearing in mind that a lot of project implementation is going on within the refugee settlement,” she said.

The system was commissioned by the state minister for Water, Ms Aisha Sekindi, last Thursday.

Ms Sekindi said: “I will always be there to support you so long as I am still a minister. Even if I’m no longer a minister, I will remain an MP and I will support your issues on the floor of Parliament.”

Mr Avutia lauded the government and partners for the intervention.

“We are not going to take this project for granted,” he said. “A person who gives you water has given you life. The person who has given you clean water has reduced your chances of getting sick. The person who has given you clean water has reduced the expenses on your treatment in case you get sick from drinking dirty water.”

However, he appealed for more water facilities to be constructed in the area. Mr Alfred Okot Okidi, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Water and Environment, said that the water coverage in Arua District is still low compared to other parts of the country.

The water coverage in Arua stands at 52 percent, according to the district LC5 chairman, Mr Alfred Okuonzi.

“So, we want to lift it up. The Ministry will ensure that all four sub-counties in Arua at least have water. The biggest problem we are creating for ourselves is the destruction of the environment. It is your source of water, it is your source of livelihood. The environment must be guarded jealously. Irresponsible charcoal harvesting must stop,” Mr Okot said.

Ms Josephine Driciru, a resident of Nunu Cell, said: “For years, we struggled to access safe and clean water. Some people had to travel long distances to fetch water from the swamps, while others had to rely on expensive sources of water, such as buying from vendors.”