Govt considers policy shift to promote grain security

Minister of Agriculture Frank Tumwebaze has announced that the government is mobilising a strategic policy shift to ensure grain security in the country.

The minister said they are making wide consultations so as to come up with a law that ensures incentivising large landowners to grow more grain driven by science and research.

Mr Tumwebaze argued that ensuring grain security is now synonymous with ensuring national food and feed security.

“How do we ensure grain security? Because actually, grain security is, by and large, food and feed security. There is no food without grain,” he said.

Mr Tumwebaze warned that while grain remains a political and economic priority, especially with rising demand from the poultry and dairy sectors, growing maize remains unprofitable for most smallholders.

“We want small people to abandon less profitable enterprises like maize, because it's not profitable for the one-acre farmer or two or three to plant maize. Yet, at the same time, as a country, we want to produce more grain. So the question is, how do we balance that?” he added.

Mr Tumwebaze called for a two-pronged approach—horizontal expansion by incentivising large landowners to grow more grain, and vertical expansion through increased productivity driven by science and research.

“People with land must be incentivised to grow grain… And who is that person capable of increasing productivity? NARO. It is the research. It is the breeders. It is the manufacturer of fertiliser,” he said.

The minister was speaking on Friday at the two-day annual Agribusiness Expo organised by the Eastern Africa Grain Council (EAGC), in partnership with the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) and Danida Green Business Partnerships (DGBP) at NaCRRI in Namulonge, Wakiso District.

Uganda grows a variety of grains such as maize, finger millet, sorghum, rice, pearl millet, and wheat. Statistics from EAGC indicate that Uganda produces about 5.5 million metric tonnes of grains annually, offering exporters and local dealers sufficient supplies and yet hindered by a lack of quality. According to government statistics, grain trade brings more than $350 million (Shs1.2 trillion) annually. However, statistics from the recent census show that only 54 percent of Ugandans are food secure, while 46 percent are still challenged in access to food.

He said the policy will put science and technology at the heart of increasing production.

“Who is that person capable of increasing productivity? NARO; it is the research. It is the breeders. It is the manufacturer of fertilizer. It is the research that will teach me to farm sustainably, who will enable me to ensure my soils keep regenerating. It is the soil scientists. So really, research institutions, you have a big role to play in increasing production and productivity,” he added.

At the expo, Dr Sadik Kassim, the deputy director general of the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO), echoed the need for scientific support but raised critical concerns about underfunding and understaffing.

“Our approved ceiling is 1,180 positions, but currently we have about 760. That leaves a gap of 400, and we are lacking in key disciplines like entomology, soil science, and agronomy,” he said.

He further noted that while NARO has developed drought- and pest-resistant crop varieties and nutrient-enriched staples, they are not reaching farmers fast enough due to limited seed multiplication budgets and weak extension linkages.

“Production at farm level remains below potential,” he said, calling for more funding and the urgent passage of the long-pending biosafety law.

In response, Minister Tumwebaze said: “The government remains committed to supporting our agricultural research institutions because they are the cornerstone of our food systems.”

He urged NARO and its partners to ensure that each of its sixteen institutes, which are located across the country, hosts annual agricultural expos.

“These expos provide a vital platform where farmers can directly interact with innovators and witness demonstrations of new technologies. This allows farmers to assess the cost-effectiveness and appropriateness of different technologies for their specific needs,” Mr Tumwebaze said.

EAGC Executive Director Gerald Masila used the expo to champion farmer-run Grain Trade Business Hubs (G-Hubs) as part of a regional strategy to improve market access and grain quality.