Govt constructs Shs1.7b seed school in Soroti

Soroti District officials inspect Asuret Seed Secondary School last Wednesday. PHOTO | GEORGE MURON

By  George Muron

[email protected]

What you need to know:

  • The school was constructed with  a multipurpose hall, fully fledged science laboratory, administration block, computer laboratory, teacher’s quarters and six spacious class rooms to cater for both O-Level and A-Level.

Government has handed over a new seed secondary school to Soroti District Local Government after three years of construction works.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.