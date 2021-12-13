Govt constructs Shs1.7b seed school in Soroti

Government has handed over a new seed secondary school to Soroti District Local Government after three years of construction works.

Last Wednesday, Kakise Holdings, a contractor, handed over Asuret Seed Secondary School to district authorities.

The vice chairperson of Soroti District, Mr Samuel Enangu, said the school should teach in shifts at different intervals in order to cater for all learners.

The learning centre is expected to serve at least 1,000 students from Asuret and Ocakican sub-counties.

“Students have been at home and have been waiting for an opportunity to return to school, so they will have to share classes…” Mr Enangu said.

Mr Joel Okalany, a resident of Amoru Village, Asuret Sub-county, said the school will improve literacy levels.

“The nearer the services, the better. We have been having children move for long distances, some other uncertainties had hindered them from pursuing their studies,” he said.

In the 2019/2020 Financial Year, the government earmarked Shs483.5 billion for the construction of 117 seed secondary schools in different sub-counties across the country.

The school was constructed with a multipurpose hall, fully fledged science laboratory, administration block, computer laboratory, teacher’s quarters and six spacious class rooms to cater for both O-Level and A-Level.

The facility is still pending commissioning by the Ministry of Education and Sports.

The head teacher of Asuret Seed Secondary School, Ms Tamali Ikengo, is optimistic enrolment will increase.

She said by the time of lockdown, they had started to register students.