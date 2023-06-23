Govt constructs Shs3b fixed scanner at Katuna

A fixed goods/vehicle scanner valued at Shs3 billion is being constructed at Katuna one- stop border post to facilitate cross- border trade.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has been using a mobile scanner ever since the reopening of Katuna/Gatuna border in March last year after three years of closure following a diplomatic standoff between Uganda and Rwanda.

URA supervisor for western region Stephen Ojambo on Monday said the construction of the fixed scanner will be complete by September.

He said the mobile scanner they have been using at the border post will be released to offer the required services at the other border posts of Kamwezi in Rukiga and Busanza in Kisoro.

“Plans are under way to construct similar fixed goods/vehicle scanners at Mirama hills border post in Ntungamo District, Bunagana border post and Cyanika in Kisoro District. These fixed goods/vehicle scanners will also offer weighing services to ensure that only the required tonnage are allowed to use the Ugandans roads,” Mr Ojambo explained.

He also revealed that revenue collection at Katuna has increased from about Shs500m at the time when the border was reopened in March last year to Shs1b to date.

“The total number of cargo trucks cleared at Katuna border post has increased from 90 trucks per day to 165 per day as of now,” Mr Ojambo said.

Move welcomed

The clearing agents in Kigezi welcomed the establishment of the fixed goods/vehicle scanners in the area.

“We hope that it will offer sufficient services unlike the mobile scanner that has been characterised with regular breakdown,” the vice chairperson of Katuna border clearing agents association, Mr Stephen Kiwanuka, said.

Mr Kiwanuka also emphasised the need for establishing offices of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards and other offices that issue certificates of analysis that are required by the Rwandan customs officials before Ugandan goods are received.