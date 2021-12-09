Govt criticises Besigye over demand for UPDF Congo withdraw

Former FDC president Kizza Besigye addresses a press conference in Kampala recently. Photo by Abubaker Lubowa

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • Dr Besigye, who was addressing a news conference in Kampala yesterday, asked  Uganda government to leave ADF to the United Nations and the DRC government. 

The government yesterday critised former presidential candidate  Col (Rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye for asking the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) to abort its mission and withdraw from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

