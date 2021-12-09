Govt criticises Besigye over demand for UPDF Congo withdraw

The government yesterday critised former presidential candidate Col (Rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye for asking the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) to abort its mission and withdraw from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Dr Besigye, who was addressing a news conference in Kampala yesterday, asked Uganda government to leave ADF to the United Nations and the DRC government.

The Opposition leader also proposed that the billions of shillings facilitating the war against ADF be used to boost economy.

“You can’t use a hammer to kill a mosquito, the ADF will just attack knowing that they will be killed after all. This may put Uganda in a more risky position than where we are now. Deployment of UPDF is in violation of our Constitution and must stop,” Dr Besigye said.

But Brig Flavia Byekwaso, the UPDF spokesperson, and Mr Suubi Kiwanuka, the deputy executive director of Uganda Media Centre in separate interviews defended the war against the ADF rebels as a move to protect Ugandans.

Brig Byekwaso described Dr Besigye’s comments as unpatriotic and said there was no way UPDF would withdraw from DR Congo and put the lives of Ugandans at risk.

“The UN has been in Congo for the last 20 or so years. They have been seeing this war happening, what have they done? Which kind of UN is Col Besigye talking about? I am always hesitant to comment on issues raised by a senior citizen and my boss like Dr KB [Besigye] but he should know that withdrawing is an unfair demand for Ugandans,” Brig Byekwaso said. “For as long as there is an enemy killing Ugandans, and we know where they are based, we shall attack them...”

Last week, Uganda launched both ground and air strikes, hitting at least four ADF bases in DRC.

Uganda accuses ADF rebels of carrying out the recent terror bombings in Kampala City and its suburbs.

Dr Besigye yesterday told journalists that the ADF rebel group that was formed in the late 1980s has since been weakened and that there are only about 300 rebels hiding in the Congo forests.

Mr Kiwanuka questioned Dr Besigye’s understanding of national interest and wondered whether it makes sense for any government to simply sit back and watch innocent people being killed in terror attacks.

“We, as a country, would have not just sat back when the people of Uganda were being killed. We informed the UN Security Council and also held deep discussions with the DRC government and that is how far we can go as a government. For the legality with Parliament and the others, the Attorney General can guide better but that was a matter of national interest,” he said.

On Tuesday, President Museveni briefed the UN Security Council about the UPDF operations in DRC.

According to reports, President Museveni and the UN agreed that it was necessary to launch an attack on the rebel group because it is involved in terror activities.

In March, the US blacklisted ADF in Congo and its leader Seka Musa Baluku, Mozambique’s Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jama and its leader Abu Yasir Hassan were also named “specially designated global terrorists.”

Mr Erias Lukwago, the Kampala City Lord Mayor, yesterday questioned the operations of UPDF in Congo under the UN Chapter six and seven on whether they were peacekeeping missions or peace enforcement.

Brig Byekwaso, however, said they were none of the two.