Govt, CSOs in joint bid to promote community work in hard-to-reach areas

The government of Uganda has partnered with civil society organisations to support communities living in hard-to-reach areas to promote community work and improve the critical non-funded government projects, in targeted areas of health education and road infrastructure.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Kyenjojo District, Thaddeo Kasaija, said that through such partnerships, the government is optimistic that it will help to improve the livelihoods of communities living in such areas.

“Our intention in service delivery is to make sure that everybody does their part. We are realising that communities have resources readily available to them, but somebody has to come and first tell them what they can do on their own. Now the civil society is coming into the bridge that gap and we are working with it”.Mr. Kasaijja said during a function to celebrate the outcomes of a community participation approach project in Bufunjo sub-county, Kyenjojo District.

He noted that while government support is crucial, communities must also take initiative to solve their own problems and drive their own development.

Curranty, Twaweza-East Africa is piloting a Participatory Approach for Development project, in the five districts of Rubanda, Kyenjojo, Kamuli, Kole, and Namtumba to empower the citizens to address their critical issues through community work engagement.

The programme officer at Twaweza East Africa, Ms Judith Nakayima, said the project has empowered communities to address critical issues. For instance, the community came together to address flooding at Kaato Primary School in Rubanda.

“They are using hand tools to open up the roads through and also dialoging with the government officials, but also the community came in and offered their land so that the road can be widened,” she noted

The approach involves forming village committees led by chairpersons and community “change agents.” These groups identify service delivery gaps, discuss solutions, and engage local or district authorities to address the issues.

“The goal is to empower communities to identify and solve their challenges independently while holding leaders accountable. From fixing boreholes to clearing roads, the model demonstrates the power of collective action,” Ms Nakayima explained.