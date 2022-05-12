Govt dares MPs to prove existence of safe houses

The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs has denied knowledge of the existence of safe houses in the country and urged Parliament to carry out its investigation to prove the claim.

This was made by the State minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs, Mr Jacob Oboth-Oboth, on Tuesday as he appeared before Parliament’s Committee on Human Rights to respond to queries relating to persistent cases of torture of Ugandans.

The matter was first raised by Ms Rose Obiga (Terego Woman) who tasked the minister to furnish Parliament with details pertaining safe houses in the country and the persons that man them. However, Mr Oboth said his ministry, under which UPDF falls, does not operate safe houses.

“I think I heard issues of safe houses even before becoming a minister. Our response is that we don’t operate safe houses,” Mr Oboth said.

He added: “This committee can also help us identify people who are operating safe houses and allegedly doing this in the act of UPDF. We will be able to benefit (from this investigation).”

But Mr Allan Mayanja Ssebunya (Nakaseke Central) insisted that the minister should undertake investigation into the matter.

“I think the minister is just dodging that question because, I am sure there is a department for investigation [under UPDF]. So sincerely, you can’t tell us to go and look for them when you are hearing them. You can’t tell us to investigate the reports,” Mr Mayanja said.

In response, Mr Oboth said: “I wish you could give us some areas suspected to be safe houses.”

“If I was to be dodging (this matter) Hon chairperson, I would be putting it in writing because dodging is an act that you have to do with intention to cover up. I would put it in writing that the UPDF does not operate safe Houses,” he said.

However, the minister’s response did not satisfy the MPs, prompting the committee chairperson, Mr Fox Odoi, to ask his colleagues to put the matter to rest.

“I think in respect of safe houses, we have made some progress. The Uganda Human Rights Commission responded that all the previous safe houses were closed,” Mr Odoi said.

He added: “We still have not come up with any report on safe houses, so it would not be fair to insist that the minister gives us a list (of safe houses) when the Uganda Human Rights Commission is telling us that they have all been closed. So can we let that pass.”