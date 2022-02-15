Prime

Govt deal with Mengo null and void - minister

State Minister for Lands Sam Mayanja tours Wakiso Zonal Land Offices after their reopening in October 2021. PHOTO | JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Mengo and the central government, represented by the Kabaka and President Museveni, inked a deal almost four years after the government’s decision to block the Kabaka from visiting Kayunga District, on the basis of an objection by Ssebanyala Baker Kimeze, sparked bloody protests.

A  2013 agreement that ended feuding between the central government and Buganda Kingdom, and set new mechanism of conducting official business between the parties, is null and void, a minister has said.

