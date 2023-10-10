Govt decentralises medical boards to ease travel abroad

The Ministry of Health has decentralised medical board services to regional referral hospitals to increase efficiency in processing retirement for public servants.



This information is contained in an August 8 letter, which Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director General of Health Services, wrote to all town clerks, cities and municipalities.



The ministry, according to Dr Mwebesa, is mandated by the Public Service Standing Orders (Section M-c) to constitute the Uganda Medical Board.



In the letter, he said the medical board presides over referral of patients abroad for medical treatment, and recommendation of retirement of public servants on medical grounds.



“By a resolution of senior top management of the Ministry of Health, retirement on medical grounds for public servants has been delegated to regional medical boards based at regional referral hospitals (RRH),” Dr Mwebesa wrote.



“Accordingly, the Minister of Health has appointed regional medical boards at every RRH. This is aimed at improving processing of the requests and reducing costs to the applicants, by avoiding the requirement to travel to Kampala for examination by the Uganda Medical Board,” he added.



Dr Mwebesa said all future applications for early retirement on medical grounds should now be referred to the Regional Medical Boards “of your respective regional referral hospital.”



According to information from the Ministry of Public Service, after the retirement is granted by the appointing authority on the recommendation of the Medical Board, the person is entitled to pension and compensation.



“When a public officer becomes invalid as a direct result of an injury or disease suffered in the exclusive exercise of his or her duty, compensation shall be awarded according to the degree of incapacity in accordance with the Workers Compensation Act,” section L-e reads.



It continues: “The invaliding of an officer and the assessment of impairment under the Workers Compensation Act, 2000 shall be subject to the advice of a Medical Board as provided for under Section M - c.”



Section M – c of the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders, 2021, states: “A responsible officer may at any time require a public officer to appear before a medical Board, with a view to ascertaining whether the public officer is physically capable of performing the duties of his or her office or of any appointment to which it is proposed to transfer him or her.”



“The responsible officer shall request the Ministry of Health to constitute a medical Board where:-a question arises whether a public officer is for medical reasons, no longer capable of rendering further efficient public service and should retire from or vacate his or her office on medical grounds,” the orders read.



This is for a public officer who is permanently disabled in the actual discharge of his or her duties by injury specifically attributable to the nature of his or her duty. It is also for a public officer who contracts a disease to which he or she is specifically exposed by the nature of his or her duty.