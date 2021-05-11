Govt defends 700b supplementary budget

Government yesterday defended the nearly Shs700 billion supplementary budget it seeks, to among others, use to complete pending activities before the closure of the Financial Year 2020/2021.

While appearing before the Budget Committee, the State minister for Finance in charge of Planning, Mr David Bahati, said government sought more money due to recruitments and promotions that had not been envisaged prior to the budgeting process of the Financial Year 2020/2021.

“One of the reasons why we continue to come back is because of promotions, recruitment midway and then sometimes transfers,” Mr Bahati said.

The request, made yesterday, came days before the end of tenure of the current Budget Committee, which according to chairperson Amos Lugolobi, will have to write the report and finalise outcomes before tomorrow.

The funds requested are supposed to finance pending activities that span across eight sectors.

Of the Shs695 billion, the Uganda National Oil Company requested for Shs481 billion to pay outstanding areas.

The Uganda National Roads Authority needs Shs101.9 billion, which will, according to the Executive Director, Ms Allen Kagina, cater for three road projects.

“The money is meant to cater for external financing for three road projects given the disbursements by the development partners for each project undertaken,” Ms Kagina said.

The projects include the Hoima-Wanseko road, Kampala-Northern Bypass, and Mbale-Bubulo-Lwakhakha road project.

The other sectors to benefit from the supplementary are State House, Ministry of Finance, Local Government and Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

Advertisement

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com