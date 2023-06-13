Govt delivers boats a year after Kayunga flash floods 

Nearly a year after flash floods wreaked havoc in Galilaaya Sub-county, Kayunga District, the government has responded by providing boats to ease transport.

Mr Moses Mwanje, the assistant secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), delivered three boats last Friday.

“I’m delivering the government pledge made by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja. The process of constructing the boats had taken a long time because of the government’s known procurement procedures that involved the different government agencies,”Mr Mwanje said.

However, a section of the leaders and residents in Baale County, Kayunga District, have criticised the untimely delivery of the boats, saying floods are no longer an ongoing concern.

Ms Nabbanja pledged to deliver the boats to ease the transportation of the victims of the floods during campaigns for the LC5 NRM party candidate for the Kayunga District bye-election in 2021.

While combing for votes for then NRM candidate, Mr Andrew Muwonge, Ms Nabbanja found some of the residents stranded after the heavy rains that submerged a 3km section of the Kayunga-Kawongo Road.

She pledged to ensure that emergency boats are provided as tentative means of ensuring that residents connect to the different areas.

Leaders led by the District Chairperson, Mr Andrew Muwonge, said they were surprised when the team from the OPM delivered the boats at the district headquarters.

“A section of Kayunga –Kawongo Road had been submerged when the flash floods cut off the road in 2021 and residents got stranded. We have received the boats and their respective engines as pledged by the Prime Minister. But the section of the road has since been fixed,” he said.

“We thank the OPM for delivering the boats and appeal for more support for the road infrastructure. The people of Galilaaya have many other challenges including the pit-latrines destroyed by floods in 2021,” the Galilaaya Sub-county chairperson, Mr Jamadah Kakinda, said.